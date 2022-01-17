The volcano explodes in Tonga and the shock wave bounces back here

The recent eruption of the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha’apai underwater volcano in the middle of the South Pacific Ocean (at 5 am on January 15), caused extensive damage mainly due to the anomalous waves generated by the tsunami that formed following the event.

It was a very violent eruption, even immortalized by meteorological satellites orbiting above the earth, where a huge cloud can be seen emerging from the water. The rogue waves quickly crossed the sea surface crashing against the coasts of the United States, South America, as well as those of Japan, the nearest oceanic islands of Tonga and New Zealand. The event caused not only a tsunami, but also a shock wave so powerful that it was able to cross the entire globe in a short time and, above all, to be recorded by all the meteorological stations present on the European territory and therefore also Italian.