The volcano of La Palma has calmed down

Since Monday evening there have been no eruptions, gas emissions or seismic activity on the volcano of La Palma. According to Miguel Ángel Morcuende, technical director of the Canary Volcanic Emergency Plan (Pevolca), the great eruption of Cumbre Vieja, which began on September 19, could be over, although it cannot be completely ruled out that it may start again.

In recent months, the Cumbre Vieja has destroyed 1,646 buildings (including 1,318 homes), 73 kilometers of roads and 369 hectares of crops. The lava flow created a large “delta” over the sea in the western part of the island, in the Las Hoyas area. More than seven thousand people have been evacuated as a result of the eruption, the longest in La Palma’s known history since 1585, and among them 2,300 have lost their homes.

The current pause in seismic activity around the volcano is the longest since the eruption began. The lava emission continued at the western base of the volcanic cone, in correspondence with some mouths, but with less intensity than in recent days. At the lava delta, the lava no longer reached the sea.

Despite the great damage to buildings, roads and cultivated fields, the eruption did not cause deaths or injuries among the inhabitants of La Palma, an island that has a population of 80,000.

