The Volkswagen Group detects a safety problem in 118,000 plug-in hybrids – News – Hybrids and Electric

Recalls are very common in the industry. Although no manufacturer wants to be forced to them, sometimes it is necessary to go through that little ordeal for mere security reasons. As announced by the Volkswagen Group itself, 118,000 vehicles are being withdrawn and reviewed with plug-in hybrid systems when a safety problem is detected in them that must be solved.

The call for review has been made by the German Federal Transport Authority. As we have already said, the total number of affected vehicles is 118,000 units distributed throughout the world with eHybrid technologies. Of those units, around 42,300 correspond to vehicles belonging to Volkswagen models such as: Golf, Tiguan, Passat or Arteon. In addition to that, recently launched models such as the Volkswagen Multivan T7 could also be affected. At the moment it is unknown how many units of other brands such as SEAT, Skoda or Audi are also affected.

Volkswagen Arteon eHybrid

The reason for the recall appears to be a faulty fuse. In post-market testing of vehicles it has been detected that said fuse can be a cause of electric shock or fire. Two situations that seriously threaten the safety of passengers, for which the Volkswagen Group has been forced to carry out the corresponding call for review of all the units distributed throughout the world. The manufacturer has issued a statement clarifying the situation:

“During extensive reviews, Volkswagen discovered that a fuse in the drive system of some plug-in hybrid vehicles can be defective in individual cases. In the worst case, this can mean that this fuse does not work properly in the event of an overvoltage.” The repair needed to fix the problem is the installation of an insulating material in the high voltage battery fuse box.. The procedure will mean little waiting time for affected customers, who will be informed and invited to go through the official service.

Both by the authorities and by the Volkswagen Group, drivers have been urged to declare the cars as safe. The probability of something happening is really low, but the problem is taken with the necessary seriousness for the case. Only one related incident is known that took place last year with the sudden fire of a Volkswagen Golf, where there was no personal injury.