The Volkswagen minibus is ready, but does the offensive work?

The Volkswagen minibus is ready: the electric re-edition will be presented on March 9, announces No. 1 Herbert Diess. While the first sums are being drawn on 2021.

The Volkswagen minibus is unveiled on March 9th

After the ID.3 and the ID.4, born with completely new stylistic concepts, the German giant takes a dip in the past and dusts off a classic. We are talking about the preferred medium of the beat generation, but also used worldwide as a work vehicle. It used to be called it Bullies, today the name has become (for now) ID.Buzz. “The legend returns“Wrote Diess on his profile T.witter. A return that required 5 years of refinement work, given that it was in 2017 that the first announcement of the project arrived from Wolfsburg. Of the ID. Buzz is known to be based on the same modular platform as the ID.3 and ID.4, the MEB. On paper, therefore, with the possibility of inserting powers included between 145 to 300 hp and batteries from 45 to 77 kWh. We will know more on Wednesday 9 March, when the passenger and commercial set-ups will also be unveiled.

But Tesla dominates the German market

In the meantime, analysts are drawing the first sums of Volkswagen’s 2021 results, with a focus on controversial transition to electric. Transition strongly desired by Diess and the subject of a tormented reckoning at the top of the group. It was to be the year of the ransom, after the troubles they had afflicted the launch of the ID.3 at the end of 2020. But the results are in the dark. Sales are increasing, but not as expected and Tesla is increasingly scary, also given the imminent opening of the German factory in Grunheide. The Model 3 has confirmed itself as the market leader in Europe, with over 108 thousand registrations already at the end of November. There ID.3 he was in 2nd position, but far away, at altitude 62 thousand. Fourth the ID.4, which had sold in Europe at the end of November 46 thousand cars. But to keep morale low came the December results of the German market, with the Model 3 still clearly first and the ID.3 only in ninth position. The old woman thought about saving the honor of the house e-Up, but this is certainly not the model they are aiming for in Wolfsburg: there is a lot of work to be done …