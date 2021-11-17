The Volkswagen T-Roc is renewed

IT’S TIME FOR RESTYLING – Four years after its launch, it’s time for a mid-career restyling for the Volkswagen T-Roc, a successful model that has sold over 1 million units overall. The restyling brings slight aesthetics and improves the technological equipment. It will also be available in the sporty T-Roc R version and in the T-Roc Cabriolet convertible version.

Touch-ups and muzzle and tail – The most important news for the Volkswagen T-Roc 2022 they are concentrated in the front thanks to the new headlights, now with Matrix Led IQ.Light technology (optional), connected by a LED line (optional), a redesigned bumper and grille. The taillights have also been renewed which feature dynamic direction indicators and a dark finish. There are also some new shades of colors.

HIGHER QUALITY INTERIORS – Full-bodied updates also for the interiors of the Volkswagen T-Roc, where the new multimedia system debuts, always connected to the network and visible on a screen that varies by 6.5, 8 and 9 inches depending on the equipment, and compatible with the We Connect online services, and with the wireless version of Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The multifunction steering wheel and the dashboard have also been redesigned, which has been “cleaned up” by various physical buttons (the “climate” touch controls are new). The 8-inch digital dashboard is standard, while the Digital Cockpit Pro is optional, featuring a 10.25 ”display. The German house has also revised the quality of the interior, with the upper part of the dashboard in softer material, lined door panels (fabric or leatherette), and contrasting stitching in the upholstery.

FOUR EQUIPMENT – Four preparations of the renewed of the Volkswagen T-Roc: base, Life, Style And R-Line. The latter two can be associated with the Black Style package, which offers specific customizations regarding mirror caps, frames, sills, tinted rear windows, carbon look pillars, black tailpipes, and black interior moldings. In the cabriolet variant, the rear spoiler and the edge of the soft top are also black.

THE ENGINES DO NOT CHANGE – Does not change the engine range of the Volkswagen T-Roc, which includes both petrol and diesel. It starts with the 3-cylinder 1.0 TSI with 110 HP, up to the 4-cylinder 1.5 TSI with 150 HP. The 2.0 diesel in the range is offered in the double declination of power from both 115 and 150 HP. The range also includes the “peppery” T-Roc R, where the 2.0 TSI delivers a whopping 300 HP and is combined with 4Motion all-wheel drive. The performances are that of a purebred sportswoman: 0-100 in 4.9 seconds. The T-Roc Cabriolet, on the other hand, can only be combined with the two 1.0 and 1.5 TSI petrol engines, associated with the DSG automatic.

THE ADAS – Great step forward also for the driver assistance systems of the Volkswagen T-Roc, which fall under the “package” that the German company calls IQ Drive Travel Assist. The latter, in the most complete version, complies with level 2 of autonomous driving, and has predictive cruise control (adjusts the speed according to the speed limits) and keeps the car in the center of the road by acting on the accelerator and brake.