The volume of Bitcoin’s illiquid supply indicates growing bullish sentiment

How bitcoin holders move BTC in and out of their wallets can often be a strong indicator of where the market might be headed. Not only the movements of the asset, but also where they are moved. An example of this is when multiple investors are shifting their holdings to exchanges, which means that the sell sentiment has increased and investors are dumping their coins, and vice versa.

Along this same line, looking at bitcoin’s liquid and illiquid supply can also be another strong indicator. And this time around, the bitcoin supply percentage that remains illiquid points towards a bullish trend and holding sentiment among investors.

Bitcoin’s illiquid offer is at its highest in 4 years

Illiquid levels of Bitcoin have risen in recent years. In 2017, BTC’s total illiquid supply had risen over 76%. This number has remained below this level for the next four years, until now. Currently, BTC’s total illiquid supply has risen above 76% to its current 76%. This indicates that investors are more interested in holding their assets for the long term.

The total liquid offer and the highly liquid offer are divided between 23.8% of the offer. The illiquid offering is kept in portfolios that show little or no spending history of any kind. These portfolios have kept their properties for more than a year for the most part, and their history indicates that the owners are in full accumulation mode.

The content of these portfolios barely moved, and if so, it wasn’t in the direction of trading.

price and illiquid supply are going in opposite directions to each other. While the price is going down, indicating bearish sentiment, the volume of illiquid supply is going up. This report shows that illiquid supply rose 0.27% over the course of a week, showing bullish sentiment among investors.

Exchange flows

Growing Bitcoin exchange outflows have also outpaced inflows in recent times, contributing to the growing illiquid supply. The past week saw outflows reach a high of 59K BTC per month on exiting exchanges. The illiquid offering was placed at around 51K BTC for the same time period. Hence, it is natural to assume that outflows from exchanges have been shifted into personal deposits by investors.

Total foreign exchange reserves continued to decline in light of this. For the first time in over two years, the total supply on Bitcoin exchanges reached 13.27%, one of the lowest on record.

As for the digital asset, its price movements have maintained a particular trend. With the market’s low momentum, the digital asset was unable to move higher outside its $ 37,000 price point. Meanwhile, it hasn’t even dropped below this point, showing that the bulls are still successful by holding the asset fully despite being in a bearish trend.

Exchange outflows and illiquid supply currently indicate a sentiment of accumulation, as fewer and fewer coins are spent and sold with each downward trend.