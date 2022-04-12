the voluminous figure that would arrive if the transfer of Guido Rodríguez to Atlético de Madrid is given

Apparently, the former Águilas del América midfielder Guido Rodríguez would be one of those appointed by Diego Simeone’s Atlético de Madrid to reinforce the midfield ahead of the 2022/2023 season.

The sports news that arrived in Mexico from Spain shook the Coapa venue. It is that according to Radio MARCA, Guido Rodriguezformer midfielder of the Águilas del América and who currently plays his game at Real Betis, It would be one of the main options of Atlético de Madrid to strengthen their midfield in view of the following season.

If so, the Argentine soccer player would seal his sixth club so far in his career. It should be remembered that he started at River Plate; he went through Defense and Justice; he jumped to Liga MX, first to play for the Xolos de Tijuana and then to wear the Nido shirt; until at the beginning of 2020 he began his experience in LaLiga with the Verdiblanco.

But this situation that, for the moment, is part of a mere rumor – like so many others – of Stove Football at the gates of the summer market, It would affect, if materialized, directly the coffers of the Águilas del América, given that in Coapa they still maintain 25 percent of Guido Rodríguez’s record.

Although figures were not disclosed, on the Transfermarkt site, they reflect that the former azulcrema’s termination clause is 25 million euros. Specifically, as long as it is for the clarified amount, if Guido Rodríguez is transferred to Atlético de Madrid or to another team in the upcoming transfer market, Club América would receive nearly six million euros.

Guido Rodríguez’s passage through the Águilas del América

Midfielder Guido Rodríguez arrived at the Águilas del América in mid-2017 and said goodbye in January 2020. In total, he played 123 games, scored 12 goals and recorded two assists. He won three titles: the 2018 Liga MX Apertura Tournament, the 2019 Copa MX Clausura, and the Champion of Champions the same year.

