The vote count begins to create the first Amazon union in the US

AMAZON SYNDICATE

Washington, March 28 (EFE) .- The vote count of the employees of an Amazon plant in Alabama (USA) to decide whether to form a union began this Monday with great expectation, since it would be the first within the giant of electronic commerce, whose management opposes the organization of its workers.

It is the second opportunity for the employees of the Bessemer warehouse, on the outskirts of Birmingham, since last year they already carried out a similar exercise, in which the rejection of the union was imposed but whose result was annulled by the authorities due to irregularities incurred by the company.

The vote, to which the more than 6,000 plant workers were called and which was carried out by mail due to the covid-19 pandemic, began on February 4 and lasted until last Friday, March 25, when the polls closed.

If what happened in the previous referendum is repeated, the recount could take several days and even weeks, so the decision made by the workers will not be known until, probably, in April.

The exercise is promoted by a group of employees called BAmazon Union, which is committed to joining the Union of Retailers, Wholesalers and Store Employees (RWDSU, for its acronym in English) to achieve better wages and working conditions.

Last week, for example, the president of this union, Stuart Appelbaum, denounced after the failure of a compressor at the Alabama plant that Amazon “did not properly evacuate the facilities and told the workers to return to work” before clarifying what happened.

The firm founded by Jeff Bezos, the richest man in the world according to Forbes magazine, is the second largest employer in the United States, only behind the Walmart supermarket chain, and since the start of the pandemic it has skyrocketed both its activity and its benefits and has hired tens of thousands of new workers.

However, the company does not have any workers’ union in the country and is known for its staunch opposition to its employees’ organizing efforts, something it showed on several occasions throughout the past campaign at the Alabama warehouse.

In that vote, an overwhelming 71% of workers refused to form the union, but some employees reported intimidation by the company.

In addition, Amazon launched harsh criticism from its corporate account on social networks against progressive US senators such as Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, who had shown their support for unions.

But the National Federation of Retailers, which represents the employers, welcomed the “clear” results obtained after a process that worked “properly.”

After studying the case, the US National Labor Relations Board (NRLB) agreed last November with those who pointed out “interference and meddling”, and authorized the calling of this second election.

Union supporters are confident there will be no repeat of last year’s setback as the plant has high turnover levels and much of the workforce has changed since then.

As the Alabama plant begins to count its votes, a similar vote began last Friday at another Amazon warehouse located on Staten Island, New York, where a group of workers also aspires to found the first union within the technology giant.

Workers’ associations are experiencing a boom in the United States, where the president, Joe Biden, has openly declared himself a “pro-union” president.

Last year, hundreds of workers at Alphabet, the parent company of Google and whose average salary is around $200,000 a year, presented their own union, which aims to “fight systems of oppression.”

Amazon accounts soared last year, when its profits reached 33,364 million dollars, an increase of more than 56% compared to the previous year, when 21,331 million were recorded.