the votes for the looks of the second evening [FOTO]

The second evening of the 2022 edition of the Sanremo Festival also ended: the first complete ranking was shared (after the votes of the press) and the other artists were also able to make their piece heard.

But Sanremo is never an event linked only to music: being a show, a lot of attention is also given to aesthetics. For this reason, also for the second evening we have decided to comment on the looks of the singers in the competition (here you will find the votes for the looks of the first evening).

Sanremo: the votes for the looks of the second evening

Saint John

The second evening of the Sanremo Festival began with the performance of Sangiovanni who presented himself with an iridescent pink taffeta suit, with white and fuchsia striped sneakers.

The look is fresh, perhaps a little too oversized, but if the concept was to also visually represent the title of the song, Butterflies, the goal was achieved. Rating: 7

Giovanni Truppi

It is true that form is not everything. It is true that in Sanremo what matters should be the music, but fortunately we have left behind much of that snobbery according to which music is sacred and talking about something else is a symptom of superficiality.

Giovanni Truppi will certainly go to the critics’ prize for his (beautiful) piece. But as for looks we are not there. Casual is fine, but showing up on the Ariston stage with a tank top and crumpled trousers as if you were going shopping is a symptom of sloppiness, not songwriting. Rating: 3.5

The first guest of Sanremo: Laura Pausini

Laura Pausini showed up on stage with a long black Versace dress, enriched by a row of sequins to enliven the dress and not make those who are at home watching yawn.

Elegant, but a little boring. As they say: without infamy and without praise. Unforgettable. Rating: 6.5.

The Vibrations

The Vibrations return to Sanremo with a forgettable song, as much as the rock band look is forgettable.

Nothing openly wrong: all too dark, with sequins and rhinestones that should give color to black, giving it a more glamorous look.

But the saying that black looks good on everything is not exactly correct and after the total black of Maneskin that of Le Vibrazioni seems only the version ordered on Wish. Rating: 5.5

Emma

Released later than what was disclosed by the first lineup, Emma still conquered the stage. Gucci dress, with a vertiginous slit but never vulgar.

The look is enriched by lace tights similar to those of Lady Gaga for House of Gucci and a super-rock blonde bob that, together with the jewels, gave the singer a chic and tough look at the same time. Rating: 8

Iva Zanicchi, the queen of Sanremo

Iva Zanicchi is for Sanremo what Meryl Streep is for the Oscars: she is the one who has won several times and, for this reason, she always feels at ease on stage.

However, he seems to have forgotten a small detail: time has passed and what was good twenty years ago now no longer seems so interesting.

Palazzo trousers, turtlenecks and cape full of glitter and feathers. All, strictly, in black. In short, the Zanicchi look is an Orietta Berti who didn’t make it. Rating: 6-

Rector and Ditonellapiaga

What a beauty! The look of the two artists is a game of dichotomies between black and white. The risk is to do a bit of Ariston’s Cruella Demon.

But Rettore and DItonellapiaga played with cuts and fantasies, almost representing the one evolution and involution of the other. Donatella Rettore with crystal crosses on her jacket, Ditonellapiaga with a red flower on the lapel of her jacket. Splendid. Rating: 9