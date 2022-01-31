The votes in the transfer market: 10 for Juve, that’s what’s missing for praise. Well Inter and Fiorentina without Vlahovic. Milan and Lazio from 4 | First page

It was a surprising, in some ways amazing market. One of the most beautiful for the winter session. Here are our grades.

ATALANTA 6.5 Boga and Mihaila for the present and for the future (as well as to replace Ilicic), the sale of Gosens to raise money (as usual). Polished.

BOLOGNA 5 A few tweaks, but nothing decisive to try to make the leap in quality. Moscio.

CAGLIARI 6.5 He tried to improve the staff with targeted insertions and mentally downloading old glories out of the technical project. Careful.

EMPOLI 6 He monetized the sale of Ricci, after all the club has always lived on enhancements and disposals. Linear.

FIORENTINA 7 Once she ascertained the impossibility of detaining Vlahovic, she was only concerned with getting the most out of him, not caring about the rivalry with Juve. And she still added Ikoné, Piatek and Cabral. Merciless.

GENOA 5 It is not clear if he has already prepared a young and fresh team for Serie B, or if you really think you can save himself with these guys and this coach fished in Belgium. Mysterious.

INTER 7.5 Gosens to replace Perisic also in the future in case the Croatian should leave (but how will the German be?), Caicedo for the immediate. Concrete.

JUVENTUS 10 An absolute master market, as it hasn’t been seen in a lifetime. Vlahovic is the move that blows the bank, but everything else is also to be applauded: the super sale of Kulusevski and that of Bentancur to his friend Paratici, the arrival of Zakaria, the move Gatti. At the time of writing, Ramsey’s transfer to Rangers is not yet official because in Scotland the transfer market closes at midnight (one from us): if he manages to place the Welshman too, Juve will deserve praise. Bossy.

LAZIO 4 A month of anxiety to try to bring the liquidity index back into the positive field and be able to operate in entry, but in the end the only arrival is Jovane Cabral, remedied the last dip. Desolating.

AC MILAN 4 It is the corporate line, from a certain point of view also appreciable: pay attention to the income statements. Okay, but if you are second in the standings and the competitors are strengthening, it is necessary to find a way at least to try. All the more so if an important defender like Kjaer was lost. Property.

NAPLES 5 The team is rich, one of the most complete in Serie A. From time immemorial, however, a left-back has been missing, an alternative to Mario Rui, and once again he hasn’t arrived. Tuanzebe instead of Manolas is more a hope than a certainty. Worn out.

ROME 6.5 He satisfied the coach with two loans requested by him: Sergio Oliveira (Mendes’ man) and Maitland-Niles. He has also turned away the players unwelcome to the coach, from Villar to Borja Mayoral. Mourinhana.

SALERNITANA 7 The sports director Sabatini has changed a lot to try to fight for salvation. He does not lack imagination, nor does he lack knowledge. He is used to discovering talents, this time he went on safe second hand (at least he hopes so). An instant team for 4 months of fire. Revolutionary.

SAMPDORIA 6.5 A series of loans – including quality ones – to give substance to the workforce. Who would have ever expected it, with such a corporate situation? Amazing.

SASSUOLO 5.5 He looked to the future, focusing on young people who will be able to replace the talents destined to leave (Frattesi, Scamacca), but has postponed the assault on Lucca. Unfinished.

SPICE 6 Fifa closed the incoming market for him for four sessions, he had the strength not to deprive himself of any player, although there was no shortage of offers. Resistant.

TURIN 6.5 Pellegri and above all Ricci are choices that look to the future; the (unsuccessful) attempt to take Gatti too fits into this groove. Farsighted.

UDINESE 6 A few tweaks taken abroad, as usual, to set out for safety without risk. No major assignments. Pragmatics.

VENICE 6 Nani’s choice is fascinating although it represents a question mark. The rest must be discovered. Intriguing.

VERONA 6 Moves scattered on little-known players, nothing new in those parts. Discounted.

@steagresti