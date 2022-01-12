the votes of the international press are excellent – Nerd4.life

God of War got the praise of the trade press in 2018 when it landed on PS4 and gets it again today with the version PC, a port that apparently got everyone in agreement for the excellent conversion of the game, according to votes of the first reviews published online.

Before seeing the votes of the international press, we remind you that our review of God of War for PC, signed by Pierpaolo Greco, is now also available.

Below is a selection of the votes of the international press:

Twinfinite – 100

Game Rant – 100

Jeuxvideo.com – 100

God is a Geek – 100

VGC – 100

Windows Central – 100

PC Invasion – 95

COGConnected – 95

GameCentral Metro – 90

GameSpot – 90

PCGamesN – 90

PCGamer – 90

PCMag – 80

TheSixthAxis – 80

Siliconera – 70

At the time of writing, the average ratings for God of War for PC on Metacritic are 93, practically a point below that of the original version for PS4. As you can see, most of the ratings oscillate between 9 and 10, with different perfect scores. There are also some unconventional voices, such as Siliconera which awarded a 7/10.

Among the most reported merits, the optimization work and the absence of bugs or performance problems, as well as support for DLSS, Reflex from Nvidia and the FSR from AMD. In addition, many weave the qualities of the game itself, which four years after its debut is considered one of the most exciting titles in the videogame panorama.

We remind you that the PC version of God of War will be available on Steam and Epic Games Store starting from Friday January 14, 2022.