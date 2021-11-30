THE VOTES OF THE OTHERS – Smalling ‘master of the situation’, Zaniolo ‘thick game’, Abraham ‘the center forward that Roma wanted’ »LaRoma24.it – All News, News, Insights Live on As Roma
There Rome wins 1-0 against Turin thanks to Tammy’s network Abraham and rings the third consecutive victory (Conference League included). The Giallorossi thus remain in fifth position, extending over the chasing teams and keeping the distance unchanged.Atalanta fourth in the standings. Smalling he played an excellent game, leading the defense and managing to keep even the clean sheet: “He gives his best in the final when Juric definitively raises the grenade center of gravity. Head is in control of the situation. He also cleans the foot area, without seeking finesse and always playing it safe. No problem against Belotti. Simple” (The messenger). Also Zaniolo was among the best: “The performance against Zorya earned him another starting shirt and the agreement with Abraham still works. The “veil” in the action of the goal was decisive, it forced the defenders of Toro to stop him almost always with a foul. Very thick race“(Il Corriere della Sera). High marks also for the match winner, Tammy Abraham: “The striker that Roma wanted. Quick and cold on the goal, the fourth in the league and the third in the last 4 days” (The Corriere dello Sport).
THE AVERAGE VOTE OF THE NEWSPAPERS REPORTS (Il Messaggero, Corriere dello Sport, Gazzetta dello Sport, Il Tempo, Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica)
Rui Patricio 6.14
Mancini 6.28
Smalling 6.64
Ibanez 6.64
Karsdorp 6.64
Diawara 6.07
Pilgrims ng
Mkhitaryan 6.93
El Shaarawy 6.43
Zaniolo 6.78
Abraham 6.92
Perez 6.14
Vina ng
Kumbulla ng
Mourinho 6.85
THE MESSENGER
Rui Patricio 6
Mancini 6
Smalling 6.5
Ibanez 6.5
Karsdorp 6.5
Diawara 6
Pilgrims ng
Mkhitaryan 7
El Shaarawy 6
Zaniolo 7
Abraham 7
Perez 6
Vina ng
Kumbulla ng
Mourinho 7
CORRIERE DELLO SPORT
Rui Patricio 6
Mancini 6.5
Smalling 7
Ibanez 6.5
Karsdorp 6.5
Diawara 6
Pilgrims ng
Mkhitaryan 7
El Shaarawy 6
Zaniolo 6.5
Abraham 7
Perez 6
Vina ng
Kumbulla ng
Mourinho 6.5
GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT
Rui Patricio 6
Mancini 6
Smalling 6.5
Ibanez 6.5
Karsdorp 6
Diawara 6
Pilgrims ng
Mkhitaryan 6.5
El Shaarawy 6.5
Zaniolo 6.5
Abraham 6.5
Perez 6
Vina ng
Kumbulla ng
Mourinho 6.5
THE WEATHER
Rui Patricio 6
Mancini 6.5
Smalling 6.5
Ibanez 7
Karsdorp 7
Diawara 6
Pilgrims ng
Mkhitaryan 7
El Shaarawy 6.5
Zaniolo 6.5
Abraham 7
Perez 6.5
Vina ng
Kumbulla ng
Mourinho 7
CORRIERE DELLA SERA
Rui Patricio 6
Mancini 6
Smalling 6.5
Ibanez 7
Karsdorp 6.5
Diawara 6
Pilgrims ng
Mkhitaryan 7
El Shaarawy 6
Zaniolo 7
Abraham 7
Perez 6
Vina ng
Kumbulla ng
Mourinho 7
THE REPUBLIC
Rui Patricio 6.5
Mancini 6.5
Smalling 6.5
Ibanez 6
Karsdorp 6.5
Diawara 6
Pilgrims ng
Mkhitaryan 7
El Shaarawy 6.5
Zaniolo 7
Abraham 7
Perez 6
Vina ng
Kumbulla ng
Mourinho 7
THE ROMANIST
Rui Patricio 6.5
Mancini 6.5
Smalling 7
Ibanez 7
Karsdorp 7.5
Diawara 6.5
Pilgrims ng
Mkhitaryan7
El Shaarawy 7.5
Zaniolo 7
Abraham 7
Perez 6.5
Vina ng
Kumbulla ng
Mourinho 7