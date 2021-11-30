Sports

THE VOTES OF THE OTHERS – Smalling ‘master of the situation’, Zaniolo ‘thick game’, Abraham ‘the center forward that Roma wanted’ »LaRoma24.it – ​​All News, News, Insights Live on As Roma

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee33 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read

There Rome wins 1-0 against Turin thanks to Tammy’s network Abraham and rings the third consecutive victory (Conference League included). The Giallorossi thus remain in fifth position, extending over the chasing teams and keeping the distance unchanged.Atalanta fourth in the standings. Smalling he played an excellent game, leading the defense and managing to keep even the clean sheet: “He gives his best in the final when Juric definitively raises the grenade center of gravity. Head is in control of the situation. He also cleans the foot area, without seeking finesse and always playing it safe. No problem against Belotti. Simple” (The messenger). Also Zaniolo was among the best: “The performance against Zorya earned him another starting shirt and the agreement with Abraham still works. The “veil” in the action of the goal was decisive, it forced the defenders of Toro to stop him almost always with a foul. Very thick race“(Il Corriere della Sera). High marks also for the match winner, Tammy Abraham: “The striker that Roma wanted. Quick and cold on the goal, the fourth in the league and the third in the last 4 days” (The Corriere dello Sport).

THE AVERAGE VOTE OF THE NEWSPAPERS REPORTS (Il Messaggero, Corriere dello Sport, Gazzetta dello Sport, Il Tempo, Corriere della Sera, La Repubblica)

Rui Patricio 6.14
Mancini 6.28
Smalling 6.64
Ibanez 6.64
Karsdorp 6.64
Diawara 6.07
Pilgrims ng
Mkhitaryan 6.93
El Shaarawy 6.43
Zaniolo 6.78
Abraham 6.92

Perez 6.14
Vina ng
Kumbulla ng

Mourinho 6.85

THE MESSENGER

Rui Patricio 6
Mancini 6
Smalling 6.5
Ibanez 6.5
Karsdorp 6.5
Diawara 6
Pilgrims ng
Mkhitaryan 7
El Shaarawy 6
Zaniolo 7
Abraham 7

Perez 6
Vina ng
Kumbulla ng

Mourinho 7

CORRIERE DELLO SPORT

Rui Patricio 6
Mancini 6.5
Smalling 7
Ibanez 6.5
Karsdorp 6.5
Diawara 6
Pilgrims ng
Mkhitaryan 7
El Shaarawy 6
Zaniolo 6.5
Abraham 7

Perez 6
Vina ng
Kumbulla ng

Mourinho 6.5

GAZZETTA DELLO SPORT

Rui Patricio 6
Mancini 6
Smalling 6.5
Ibanez 6.5
Karsdorp 6
Diawara 6
Pilgrims ng
Mkhitaryan 6.5
El Shaarawy 6.5
Zaniolo 6.5
Abraham 6.5

Perez 6
Vina ng
Kumbulla ng

Mourinho 6.5

THE WEATHER

Rui Patricio 6
Mancini 6.5
Smalling 6.5
Ibanez 7
Karsdorp 7
Diawara 6
Pilgrims ng
Mkhitaryan 7
El Shaarawy 6.5
Zaniolo 6.5
Abraham 7

Perez 6.5
Vina ng
Kumbulla ng

Mourinho 7

CORRIERE DELLA SERA

Rui Patricio 6
Mancini 6
Smalling 6.5
Ibanez 7
Karsdorp 6.5
Diawara 6
Pilgrims ng
Mkhitaryan 7
El Shaarawy 6
Zaniolo 7
Abraham 7

Perez 6
Vina ng
Kumbulla ng

Mourinho 7

THE REPUBLIC

Rui Patricio 6.5
Mancini 6.5
Smalling 6.5
Ibanez 6
Karsdorp 6.5
Diawara 6
Pilgrims ng
Mkhitaryan 7
El Shaarawy 6.5
Zaniolo 7
Abraham 7

Perez 6
Vina ng
Kumbulla ng

Mourinho 7

THE ROMANIST

Rui Patricio 6.5
Mancini 6.5
Smalling 7
Ibanez 7
Karsdorp 7.5
Diawara 6.5
Pilgrims ng
Mkhitaryan7
El Shaarawy 7.5
Zaniolo 7
Abraham 7

Perez 6.5
Vina ng
Kumbulla ng

Mourinho 7

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee33 mins ago
0 19 2 minutes read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

LIVE TMW – Italy, Mancini: “We will probably change penalty keeper. We will go to the World Cup”

2 weeks ago

Towards Juventus-Zenit, the referee team has been chosen

4 weeks ago

Cazzaniga cheated by his fake girlfriend, Montali and his companions: “We tried to talk to him” – Corriere.it

4 days ago

Rome, Mourinho surprises everyone | Change the UEFA list

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button