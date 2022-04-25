The Wachowski sisters are auctioning off props from their greatest movies

“Matrix”, “Sense8″… A total of 189 sets will be on sale on May 12. Proceeds will then be donated to the Protect & Defend Trans Youth fund, created by Ariana Grande.

Lana and Lilly Wachowski – the writers and directors of Matrix – will auction, on May 12, props and sets from their films in order to raise funds to support transgender people.

Entitled “Enter the Matrix: the Wachowski Collection”, the catalog for this sale includes more than 180 items which, among other things, were used for the filming of Matrix, V for Vendetta, Speed ​​Racer or the series Sense8.

“Hello everyone! Lana and I have been spring cleaning our Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse and decided to sell some of the best treasures we’ve collected over the years! No Covenant Ark in sight, but magical and important items,” Lilly Wachowski wrote on Twitter.

Once the sale is made, all proceeds will then be donated to the Protect and Defend Trans Youth fund, created by singer Ariana Grande, which supports and helps young transgender people.

Matrix, allegory of transidentity

In 2020 – after long years of fan speculation – Lilly Wachowski confirmed in an interview with Netflix that her early 2000s sci-fi trilogy, Matrixwas, at least in part, an allegory of transidentity.

“I am delighted that this information is now revealed, it was the original intention. But the current world as well as the corporate world was not yet ready for this”, she had explained in the interview with Netflix.

Sisters Lilly and Lana Wachowski had not yet come out transgender when the trilogy worn by Keanu Reeves was released between 1999 and 2003.