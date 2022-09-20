The Wachowski sisters’ experiment with the most disheveled space adventure lands on HBO Max

The Wachowski sisters, who rose to fame as responsible for the influential and still amazing ‘Matrix’, have not had much luck in other forays into the cinema. The sequels to his magnum opus (including the crushing final installment), despite their box office success, are not as highly regarded; the magnificent ‘Speed ​​Racer’ did not respond to the general public; and the rest of his proposals, such as the hypnotic ‘The Cloud Atlas’, went directly unnoticed. Among those that were received with indifference is ‘Jupiter’s fate‘, now coming to HBO Max.

This 2015 film is a proposal with its own script whose also disappointing reception at the box office would mean the last production in which Lilly Wachowski participated, and Lana’s momentary withdrawal from the big screen until his return with ‘Matrix: Resurrections. Both would take refuge between 2015 and 2018 on television with the series ‘Sense8’, perhaps their best-received proposal since the original ‘Matrix’. In any case, ‘Jupiter’s Destiny’ marks a before and after.

In it, a young woman discovers her destiny as heiress to intergalactic nobility, and as such she will protect the inhabitants of Earth from a destructive empire that wants to take over our planet. A traditional adventure full of aliens, space travel and logic challenges, and that featured a trio of stars who, over time, however, have remained perhaps the least interesting point of the proposal: Mila Kunis , Channing Tatum and Eddie Redmayne as the role’s villain.

The film has been compared to ‘Star Wars,’ but what you may remember (and as comic book fans as the sisters are, it’s not a far-fetched assumption) is the designed band European genre, from ‘Barbarella’ to ‘Valerian’ or the work of Moebius. The result is a movie of pure escapism, brimming with action, One Piece characters and monsters. but also with an interesting and subtle anti-consumerist and ultra-emotional message. A fun galactic incident that, in any case, deserved better luck.