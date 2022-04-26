The Wachowski sisters sell their souvenirs for trans children

The Lilly and Lana Wachowski sisters, directors of the saga Matrixhave decided to auction off objects from their films in order to help trans children threatened by the growing LGBTphobic laws in the United States.

Blue pill or red pill? Is it better to live in an illusory fantasy or to face a much more disturbing reality? Well Lilly and Lana Wachowski, the directors of Matrix or even more CloudAtlas, made their choice. The reality in question: the proposals/draft anti-trans and LGBTphobic laws which are currently multiplying in the United States. Faced with this threat, the sisters, themselves trans, decided to auction off some of their personal memorabilia from science fiction classics. Proceeds from the sale, which officially kicks off on May 12, will go to Protect & Defend Trans Youth, a project by singer Ariana Grande that raises money for charities protecting trans youth. The goal for the sale is set at $1.5 million, which will be donated to 18 different organizations across 12 states across the country.

No grand speech or grandiloquent announcement, a simple tweet posted on the account of Lilly Wachowski: “Hey you! Lana and I did some spring cleaning in our warehouse in Raiders of the Lost Ark and we’ve happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we’ve collected over the years! No Ark of the Covenants but quite important and magical artifacts!” And to encourage his followers to “buy cool stuff and fight for the lives of trans people”.

hi youse! so me and Lana have been doing some spring cleaning at our Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse and have happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we’ve been collecting over the years!! no ark of the covenants but some pretty major and magical artifacts! —Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) April 23, 2022

“Enter the Matrix: The Wachowski Collection”

Ariana Grande immediately welcomed the initiative, sharing the news on Instagram and adding: “Right now, there are hundreds of shameful bills pending in the state legislature that target trans youth and seek to curtail their rights. This will provide critical funding to organizations that advocate for trans rights. young trans people.” For example, the artist refers to associations such as Black Trans Advocacy Coalition, Equality Florida, Transgender Education Network Of Texas and Zebra Coalition.

Items from the “Enter the Matrix” catalog: The Wachowski Collection” should satisfy fans. Among the 180 accessories, some come from Matrix obviously, but also other cult works like Speed ​​Racer or the series Sense 8. Take for example the flash rifle of Matrixthe Neo-Seoul Speeder police car from CloudAtlas but also more personal relics like the MTV Movie Award for Best Director for The Matrix won by Lilly in 2000, sixteen years before she came out trans.

Photo credit: Enter the Matrix catalog: The Wachowski Collection