the Wachowskis are having a big auction

“Enter the Matrix: The Wachowski Collection.” This is the name given by the directors to their auction organized on May 12 to raise funds for the association Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund. Founded by Ariana Grande, she fights for the rights of trans people in the United States, where 238 bills against LGBTQ+ rights have been filed since January.

The collection will include more than 180 items, objects and sets from Lana and Lilly Wachowski’s most famous films and productions, such as CloudAtlas, Matrix, V for Vendetta or the series Sense8. Lilly announced the news on Twitter:

“Hello everyone! Lana and I have been spring cleaning our Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse and decided to sell some of the best treasures we’ve collected over the years! No Ark of the Covenant in sight, but magical and important objects.”