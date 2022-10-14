the wacky easter eggs from episode 9

She-Hulk ended unexpectedly. The fourth wall was shattered after the heroine’s invasion of reality. Along the way, these were the easter-eggs from the final episode.

she hulk I reach its end. The seventh series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was the longest, as it had 9 episodes, but it is over. The show throughout its existence stood out for finding a balance between humor and action. In fact, both its creator and the protagonist (the character, not the actress) defined it as a legal comedy.

The dilemmas that I lived Jennifer Walters as a heroine they had to be balanced with those she freed as a lawyer, a duality that ended up constituting the plot. In addition, the show featured characters that enriched the story such as Daredevil, Abomination, Titania or Nikki.

On the other hand, other appearances did not give much force to the argument, but they were more than obligatory. This is the case of Hulk either wong. Although they are two characters already known to the public, their absence in the chapters that were not there was not noticed.

The production ended with divided reactions from the audience. While some loved how the lead character developed, others criticized the script’s lack of weight or (SPOILER ALERT) the lack of a compelling villain.

At the end of the first season a cybernetic force against the Emerald Amazon, Intelligencia, was shown as the main threat. Its existence and relevance in the comics led to the thought that Leader, the famous nemesis, would be the mind behind these actions. It was not like that and the argument was left only in having introduced She-Hulk and creating a new atmosphere around her.

However, the last episode was full of references to other productions and to reality in general, which tried to give more shape to what was happening. For this, in CINEMACOMICS a list of the main easter eggs of the ninth fragment of the serial of Disney+.

The Incredible She-Hulk (1978)

Chapter 9 begins with a narrator recounting the adventures of the avenger and, while doing so, scenes are seen with an old camera filter and 70’s costumes. In addition, the images are replicas of the popular 1978 show of the Hulk that starred Bill Bixby Y Lou Ferrigno.

A danger announcement is displayed that starts the presentation and from then on the opening of the popular cult production.

Thus, Jennifer says the famous phrase that Banner said at the beginning of each part of said program. “Do not make me angryYou won’t like me when I’m angry.” It was 5 minutes of nostalgia for the oldest followers

a passionate lawyer

Jennifer ends this first season showing her love for law as never before. In this way, showing that her great passion is the law, she shows some elements that corroborate it. The first, but less shocking, is that she is mentioned again to Ally McBealthe popular 1997 lawyer series.

Likewise, in the protagonist’s room, a poster of Erin Brockovich strung up. The 2000 film starred Julia Roberts and tells the story of a single mother investigating the role of an electric company in a community’s mysterious health problems.

Their social work surely it was one of the things that captivated Jen in her training.

Lady Thor: Jane Foster

No, it did not appear, but the first official mention was made of Lady Thor in the UCM after his debut in Love and Thunder. Natalie Portman played Jane Foster in the Norse God Saga and in her last movie she got her powers.

When a group of members of intelligence is gathered to plan the end of She-Hulk, one of them mentions a female version of Odinson. Pug, infiltrated in the convention, manages to listen to everything.

A third infinity gauntlet?

The first infinity gauntlet seen in the UCM was officially in the hands of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. However, another was developed by Tony Stark, who used it in Endgame to stop the mad titan.

Not long after, a fake version was included as an innocent easter egg in the first Thor movie. This is why when Jennifer breaks the fourth wall and walks into assembled, listens to two directors of Marvel Studios converse and one of them asks the other about the powerful weapon. “So… When he was working on the movie of Thor and they approached me to ask me to make one of these”, said the anonymous character.

The fourth wall no longer exists!

As in the comics, She-Hulk took the audacity to correct her own destiny. The character has several times spoken with the writers about what they have planned for her and has made adjustments. Thus, not content with talking to the audience, Banner’s cousin did the same with the Marvel creatives whom she advised.

To do this, he had to jump from the Disney + catalog to the Disney studios in Burbank, California. Everything Deadpool did before was in diapers next to the break of the fourth wall of this show.

Thank you Marvel

Marvel, among all of the above, included a gift in the episode. When Jennifer is looking for those responsible for what she considers to be a bad ending, she walks onto the set of She-Hulk. Below the series name you see a QR codewhen activated you will receive a free comic digital.

a creative cameo

In her quest to reclaim her life, the heroine stumbles upon a group of writers who are debating ideas for season two. The interesting fact is that among the people at the table is Jessica Gaothe creator of the series.

KEVIN

Finally, the writers tell the protagonist that they cannot help her, since it is Kevin who makes the decisions. In the case of Marvel Studios, the reference was obvious: they talk about Kevin Feig.

However, the plot takes an unexpected twist by showing that KEVIN it is an artificial intelligence designed to establish the stories of the MCU based on the wishes of the public. “We create near-perfect productions, some better than others,” says the camera-shaped robot.

Two elements stand out in Kevin’s appearance. The first is that his lenses have the colors of the infinity gems, winking. On the other hand, he seems to have a Cap set, which is typical of Feige, who obviously played his tech self.

Skaar

The last big cameo of the show was that of Skaar, the ruthless son of the Hulk. The character is, in the comics, a gladiator based on Conan the Barbarian. The series portrayed him as a shy teenager which Bruce introduces upon his return to Earth.

What Banner says confirms that the story of planet hulk it’s canon now in the MCU.

The grand finale, as well as the rest of She-Hulk, can now be seen on Disney+