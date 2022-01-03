the wait for Ante Rebic is almost over

Very little is missing for Ante Rebic’s return to the field. The Croatian striker, together with Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Rafael Leao, has been carrying out the first part of group training for two days. Subsequently, the three Rossoneri broke away from the rest of their teammates and continued with a personalized athletic work. An important return for Mister Pioli who, in all probability, will be able to return to focus on the former Eintracht already from the match against Roma, the first match of the new year and valid for the twentieth round of Serie A.

(RI) DIFFICULT START – Rebic’s last appearance in the league dates back to 7 November 2021, with the draw 1-1 in the derby, and his return to the field is scheduled for this Thursday for the important match against Roma. The Croatian paws and is aware of being an important pawn for Pioli’s Milan. The class of ’93 wants to return to being decisive as at the beginning of the season and does not want to be considered only a joker, for this reason he will want to improve his condition to immediately return against the Giallorossi, one of his favorite victims in recent years.

THE RETURN ROUND – If, for one reason or another, in the first part of the season Ante Rebic struggles to find the right continuity, in the second part the Croatian is always one of the best in the field, also being much more decisive. So far the class of ’93 has scored only eleven appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals, against Juventus and Liverpool, and two assists, both of which arrived in the match against Lazio. The second round for Ante will serve to relaunch again: in the second half of the last two seasons, the Croatian striker has scored 10 goals and 1 assist (20/21) and 11 goals and 3 assists (19/20), demonstrating how much is decisive in the second round.