The wait is over: Primavera Sound Santiago announces the sale of daily passes

From this Friday the fans of the line up of Primavera Sound Santiago they will be able to buy their daily tickets to see their favorite artists.

Do not stay without living the experience of the best music festival in Europe with more than two decades of history in Barcelona and in various cities around the world. This Friday, June 3, you can buy your daily pass to enjoy the friday the 11th November Spring SoundWelcome and enjoy Beach House, Christina Rosenvinge and Kevin Kaarl among others.

