The wait is over: Primavera Sound Santiago announces the sale of daily passes

From this Friday the fans of the line up of Primavera Sound Santiago they will be able to buy their daily tickets to see their favorite artists.

Do not stay without living the experience of the best music festival in Europe with more than two decades of history in Barcelona and in various cities around the world. This Friday, June 3, you can buy your daily pass to enjoy the friday the 11th November Spring SoundWelcome and enjoy Beach House, Christina Rosenvinge and Kevin Kaarl among others.

On Saturday, November 12, you will be able to fulfill the dream of seeing Arctic Monkeys, reactivated as the new classics that they already are, New Zealand’s Lorde, the most unique pop icon of her generation after the release of Solar Power, the breakout of Arca, the personal universe folk-rock by Phoebe Bridgers, Interpol, representatives of the New York sound at the beginning of the millennium, among many others.

Sunday the 13th it will be the turn of the eternally avant-garde björkthe urban superstar Travis Scott and the sentimental troubadour Father John Misty, Charlie XCX in his race to refine the formula of the perfect chorus, Mitsky after triumphantly reappearing with Laurel Hell.

Added to the international poster is Chilean talent with the history and experience of The Jaivas and Inti Illimani. In addition to the neopsychedelia of The Ganjasthe versatility of Bronko Yotte; the essential trio of MKRNI and one of the founders of neo perreo Liz.

Primavera Sound Santiago will also feature the sound of Freezer; the various styles of Miranda Family and those who know the circuit of Barcelona Children of the Hill who already played in Europe in 2018.

But it’s not all, it adds up the melodies Denver from the pop side; the underground sounds of Föllakzoid + AtomTM and from social media to the Spanish Gianluca festival scene; in addition to punk Ad-Hok Prosecutors, Akatumamy, AKRIILA , aura bae Y Azulhema Y Young Cister.

How do you get the Primavera Sound passes?

To ensure your entry, do so through the PointTicket system