The waiting for Alfa Romeo Tonale is rising: will it be a real novelty, or the usual rebranded platform?

The long awaited presentation of Alfa Romeo TonaleSUV of the Alfa Romeo company, sent back directly by decision of Jean-Philippe Learnednot satisfied with the engine performance.

So the hype is rising these days, also due to the numerous social teasers that Alfa has released. At first it seemed that the Tonale was destined to be yet another “rebranded Peugeot 3008”, with the usual powertrain plug-in hybrid derived from PSA, a track that actually turned out to be wrong.

But then the new car, in which the Italian brand has so many hopes, will it be a real novelty? Not entirely in reality, as it now seems certain that the plug-in hybrid variant will be derived from the one already present on Jeep Compassand call 4xe. We should therefore find a 1.3 T4 petrol heat engine, combined with an electric motor mounted on the rear axle, thus generating a mixed all-wheel drive.

At Jeep this solution is realized with total powers of 190 HP and 240 HP, but precisely by virtue of the complaints of Imparato there are those who hypothesize that the Stellantis may have recovered something more for the Tonale, maybe 250 hp. The real news, even if it sounds strange to say it, could instead be the no goodbye to diesel, with 130 HP MultiJet 2 engines. Obviously there will also be petrol engines, and even here there could be Jeep derivations, with the new hybrids from only 48 volts, but able to provide only electric traction at low speeds.

In the meantime, from the last spy photos we have had a rather neat look on the interior, which shows a fully digital instrumentation, and a Generously sized cantilevered central display, as in fashion today in several cars. In what could be the last teaser before unveil we also saw leather details of the seats and the steering wheel, as well as the Italian flag used as a style element. The appointment is therefore on the Alfa Romeo website, on 8 February at 3 pm.



