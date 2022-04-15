the walk in the Darsena is completed

In recent days, the procedures for the awarding of the completion works of the “Candiano Lungocanale Promenade” in the Darsena have been completed for approximately 1.4 kilometers. The intervention, with a total value of 3,022,130 euros, was financed by the “Bando suburbs”; the new section, which will reach the mobile bridge, will join the first one, inaugurated in July 2020, costing 700 thousand euros and highly appreciated by the citizens. Work is expected to begin by the end of June.

The project was developed thanks to the temporary grouping of professionals formed by the Teprin Associati studio (architectural design), by Image srl (graphic design), by the engineer Tommaso Pavani (structural design), by the landscape agronomist Paolo Gueltrini (landscape design) with the collaboration of the Road Service and the public lighting office of the Municipality of Ravenna.

Among the most characterizing aspects are that of accessibility (the path will be usable by all) and that of sustainability. The materials chosen for the construction of the intervention will in fact have a low environmental impact and will require reduced maintenance. The draining concrete used for the pedestrian path, for example, will allow the lowering of soil temperatures in the warmer months, but also the water to return to the water table in a natural way. The anti-shock flooring for the games will be made of ninety percent recycled materials as well as the games themselves will be one hundred percent wood from sustainable European sources.

The design idea remains that of favoring the visual relationship with the water, providing a pedestrian path close to the quay, accompanied by a separation band from the road designed with greenery, benches, ramps, various support equipment. The lighting will be a continuation of the existing one, with an implementation of the existing systems. There will also be several “thematic islands” of 6 meters by 25 dedicated to movement, fitness, relaxation, play for children and the extension of commercial activities outside.

Specifically, the 3 areas for children will be characterized by a shading shelter and benches and will be divided by age groups: one for the little ones (from 2 years), an intermediate for children from 4 years and one for the older ones. (from 6 years old). The peculiarity of the relaxation islands is the exposure: two of the three islands have been designed to have a double view, one on the water and one on the road with a staircase suitable for hosting small events or shows. The islands will be distributed alternately along the entire quay, with a progressive thinning towards the part of the mobile bridge. On the contrary, the green will acquire more and more consistency as you move away from the city center, making the promenade a linear park.

The intervention is ideally divided into four different sections based on the characteristics of each area. The first will start from the end of the existing promenade up to the Darsenale and will be 465 meters long. This stretch will be similar to the previous one, therefore wooden walkways, ramps and seating are foreseen. It also provides two play islands for children, two for relaxation and one available for the extension of a commercial activity outside. In this section, the so-called literary walk will also continue, the theme of which will be “Ravenna, the city of women”: the life and works of women who have left a mark in the history or culture of the city will be presented.

The second section, 290 meters long, will gradually descend to the ground and will develop from Raviplast to via Pirano; it will be enriched by an island for fitness and one for children’s play. The third section, from via Pirano to the Orangerie gardens, will be about 260 meters long and will basically be like the final part of the second. This area will be enriched by a relaxation island between the former shooting gallery and the Orangerie and a fitness island. The fourth and last stretch, of about 365 meters, will be a real winding path in the green. At the end it will be necessary to widen the entrance on via Attilio Monti, to allow a protected passage connecting to the mobile bridge and to connect safely to the cycle path on the opposite side. In correspondence with via Attilio Monti there will be both the pedestrian connection with the crossing on the mobile bridge, and the cycle connection with the existing cycle path on via Attilio Monti.

“A wonderful news for the Darsena, the place of the heart of the Ravenna people – comments the mayor Michele de Pascale – Soon the second section, the longest one, up to the mobile bridge, of the promenade along the Candiano canal will begin to take shape, the quay in a linear park overlooking the Darsena, accessible to all. The first section, inaugurated in 2020, was highly appreciated by citizens and tourists and represented one of the positive examples of how the Darsena, a place of the heart of many citizens and towns, can be transformed into the engine of a new development, in a lively neighborhood that does not forget its history but projects itself into the future, under the banner of redevelopment and environmental sustainability. The works, worth over three million euros, were financed from the suburbs call, with which the State has rewarded modern and innovative planning. A promise that becomes reality “.

“From the dream to the project and from the project to reality! – adds the commissioner Federica Del Conte – The works for the construction of the second stretch of the promenade along the Candiano, which will reach the mobile bridge and transform the quay, will begin by June in a “linear park”, for everyone and for everyone. There will be spaces for children, for fitness and for relaxation. We have pursued with conviction the realization of this project, which is helping to give a new face to our dock. The construction of the first section had already received unanimous appreciation and now we are completing the work. Furthermore, also in the new section will be enhanced, on the basis of the so-called literary walk dedicated to poets, very significant figures in the history and culture of the city, enhanced through the theme “Ravenna city of women” “.