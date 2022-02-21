The walk of Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler London, the family outing of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in Los Angeles: celebrities in a click

In addition, Emily Ratajkowski set a trend with her look in New York, and Eiza Gonzalez took a pilates class
Blake Lively attended an exclusive fashion event in New York. To do this, he wore a light blue tube skirt and top that he combined with an oversize jacket that he carried on his shoulders (Photos: The Grosby Group)
Family trip. Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas went for a walk through the streets of their neighborhood in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, California. And they were accompanied by their daughter Willa, who turns two in July
It did not go unnoticed. Emily Ratajkowski attended a fashion show in New York and set a trend with her look: she wore jeans and a black shirt with a yellow and black animal print coat, and combined it with a blue leather bag
Family night. Pamela Anderson and her partner, Dan Hayhurs, and her son, Brandon Thomas, went to eat at the exclusive Nobu restaurant in Malibu. And they tried to go unnoticed by avoiding making statements to the press
They didn’t want photos! Paris Jackson and her boyfriend went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in West Hollywood. Both tried to avoid the photographers and not make statements.
romantic walk Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler shared a walk through the streets of London, England. They stopped at a sweet shop and took the opportunity to buy drinks and food to go.
Hailey Bieber was photographed leaving a pilates class in a private room in Los Angeles. Justin Bieber’s wife wore a sports set of gray leggings that she combined with her sweatshirt and wore black sandals with stockings
Irina Shayk took a walk through the streets of Manhattan, in New York. To do this, she wore green pants and a brown oversize trench coat. Also, she bought a coffee to go
With own style. Eiza Gonzalez took a pilates class in a private salon in West Hollywood and set a trend with her look: she wore a purple outfit and a multicolored coat. She wore white sneakers and a Louis Vuitton bag.
Iggy Azalea went to eat at an exclusive restaurant in Los Angeles and chose a total black look with long-sleeved shirt pants and a mask (Photos: The Grosby Group)
Who is Gabriel Rydz, Ricardo Fort’s ex-partner with whom Martita and Felipe go to Los Angeles for their birthday
Fabián Doman: “When I decided to meet my father at the age of 17, the warmest thing he did was talk to me about politics”
The chaotic night of Ernestina Pais in Masterchef Celebrity that ended with her elimination
Courteney Cox was honest about her cosmetic touch-ups: “I went crazy”
The star of “Friends”, 57, said he now accepts the passage of time
Alec Baldwin could be free of charges for the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust”
The investigation of the prosecutor in charge of the case would prove that the actor did not fire the weapon that killed the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins
Christian Nodal removed his first Belinda tattoo
In his concert offered in Costa Rica, the “mariacheño” singer appeared with a new design, which indicates that his break with ‘Beli’ is definitive
Caifanes raised his voice for murdered journalists
On their return to the Palacio de los Deportes, the band made up of Saúl Hernández and Alfonso André condemned the lack of freedom of expression and the violent crimes against reporters and communicators in Mexico
Fabián Doman: “When I decided to meet my father at the age of 17, the warmest thing he did was talk to me about politics”
His father abandoned him weeks after he was born. Growing up, they gave him a reason. But 57 years later, he knows that the real reason is still a family taboo that he wants to solve. Since that first encounter in their adolescence, he had only seen him four times. But he felt the need to help him in the last days of his life, and he tells why. A childhood of hurt self-esteem, so many questions and a lot of therapy, helped him achieve revenge in the “close and loving” bond with his children: “I am hypersensitive to absences”