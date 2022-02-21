The walk of Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler London, the family outing of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas in Los Angeles: celebrities in a click

Courteney Cox was honest about her cosmetic touch-ups: “I went crazy”

The star of “Friends”, 57, said he now accepts the passage of time

Alec Baldwin could be free of charges for the fatal shooting on the set of “Rust”

The investigation of the prosecutor in charge of the case would prove that the actor did not fire the weapon that killed the director of photography, Halyna Hutchins

Christian Nodal removed his first Belinda tattoo

In his concert offered in Costa Rica, the “mariacheño” singer appeared with a new design, which indicates that his break with ‘Beli’ is definitive

Caifanes raised his voice for murdered journalists

On their return to the Palacio de los Deportes, the band made up of Saúl Hernández and Alfonso André condemned the lack of freedom of expression and the violent crimes against reporters and communicators in Mexico

Fabián Doman: “When I decided to meet my father at the age of 17, the warmest thing he did was talk to me about politics”

His father abandoned him weeks after he was born. Growing up, they gave him a reason. But 57 years later, he knows that the real reason is still a family taboo that he wants to solve. Since that first encounter in their adolescence, he had only seen him four times. But he felt the need to help him in the last days of his life, and he tells why. A childhood of hurt self-esteem, so many questions and a lot of therapy, helped him achieve revenge in the “close and loving” bond with his children: “I am hypersensitive to absences”

