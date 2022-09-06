The Walking Dead 11. Revealed the title and description of the premiere

AMC has revealed the official title and description for the premiere of Season 11, Part 3 of The Walking Dead

In October, the adaptation of the comic series created by Robert Kirkman returns, picking up the story where the mid-season finale left off. walking dead, Acts of God issued in April. With Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) taking aim at Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl (Norman Reedus). After Lance joins forces with Leah (Lynn Collins) to kill Maggie, he has his soldiers ambush Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), and rally the Oceansiders. The deranged lieutenant governor of the Commonwealth seized the communities of Oceanside, Hilltop, and Alexandria by force.

The first of the last eight episodes of The Walking Dead, it’s a race against time for Daryl, Maggie, Negan and their allies to extract those still within the Commonwealth. Meanwhile, whistleblower Max (Margot Bingham), attorney Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura), and Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) deal with the fallout from Connie’s (Lauren Ridloff) newspaper article anonymously exposing the Miltons’ corruption. . With threats within and without the walls of the Commonwealth, another danger arises: a horde of walkers outnumbering General Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and his trusted soldier, Rosita (Christian Serratos).

The premiere title of the walking dead part 3 of october is: “Lockdown”. AMC describes the episode this way:

“Daryl and Negan rush to the Commonwealth to stop Hornsby from going after their families. Pamela deals with protesters demanding justice for Sebastian’s crimes. Mercer needs Rosita’s help to fight off a swarm.”

AMC has also revealed the title of the next four episodes.

“Lockdown” will be the start of the eight-episode finale that will end The Walking Dead after eleven seasons. Other episode titles in this 24-episode third part of the season include A New Deal, variation, What’s Been Lost Y Outpost 22, named after the military-occupied Alexandria Safe Zone. The titles for Episode 22, Episode 23, and the series finale are to be confirmed.

lock down Y A New Deal will premiere in the US exclusively on AMC+ on Sunday, October 2. New episodes will air weekly on Sundays on AMC and AMC+. In Spain they will be broadcast on the FOX channel.

season 11 of The Walking Dead stars Norman Reedus (Daryl), Melissa McBride (Carol), Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), Seth Gilliam (Gabriel), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Khary Payton (King Ezekiel ), Cooper Andrews (Jerry), Eleanor Matsuura (Yumiko), Nadia Hilker (Magna), Cailey Fleming (Judith Grimes), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Lauren Ridloff (Connie), Angel Theory (Kelly), Paola Lázaro (Princess) , Michael James Shaw as Mercer, Margot Bingham as Max, Josh Hamilton as Lance Hornsby, Laila Robins as Pamela Milton, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan.