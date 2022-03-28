The Walking Dead 11×14 leaves a surprising family reveal about Negan

MADRID, 28 Mar. (CultureLeisure) –

Season 10 of The Walking Dead introduced Lucille (Hilarie Burton Morgan), wife of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) who died in the middle of the zombie apocalypse. Although no further details of her family were known, season 11 has left a surprising revelation about the character’s future.

((ATTENTION: THIS NEWS CONTAINS SPOILERS))

In Season 9, Negan tells Michonne (Danai Gurira) that he didn’t get a chance to be a father with his wife. “We would have loved to have had a son. We would have loved to have had a son like Carl,” she says.

In episode 11×14, six months have passed since Negan left Alexandria. After leaving the community he met a group hiding in the Riverbend apartment complex and there he meets Annie (Medina Senghore). The chapter reveals that Negan is about to fulfill his dream of being a father, since he has married Annie and she is 12 weeks pregnant.

Negan meets with Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Lydia (Cassady McClincy) and shows them his ring. “Are you married?” Lydia asks. “It’s crazy, right?” Negan replies. Aaron blames him for joining such a violent group. Negan replies that it was Aaron who showed up in Riverbend with the Commonwealth stormtroopers, while Gabriel tries to convince him that the community led by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) is different. “No, it’s not. I wish it was, but they just want to absorb other communities. They’re like the Whisperers, they just wear different masks,” Lydia points out.

Negan left Alexandria because he couldn’t trust Maggie (Lauren Cohan) not to take revenge for the death of Glenn (Steven Yeun), her murdered husband. Negan lives, for now, but he promised to settle accounts with Maggie and Glenn’s son when Hershel Rhee (Kien Michael Spiller) is grown.

Negan’s new life as a married man has caught fans by surprise, who have shared their impressions on Twitter. “This really caught me off guard, not sure how I feel about it. Seems like it was just added so Maggie can’t kill Negan, I’m not sure, but we’ll see how it plays out. I’m really interested in the character of Annie, I hope they don’t kill her anytime soon,” one fan posted.

“That about Negan was shocking but I really like Annie,” another netizen opined.

“Married and expecting a child. Wasn’t ready for all of this tonight. Damn, this is too much,” reads another tweet.

“Everyone talks about the Oscars, but Negan is married and expecting a baby,” stressed another viewer.