‘The Walking Dead’: 6 questions the series must answer before its end – TV6 News

After 12 years of experience, the AMC phenomenon series will come to an end this year, with the premiere of the third part of its eleventh season.

We still don’t have a release date for the third part of season 11 of The Walking Deadbut the certainty that It will consist of eight absolutely exciting episodes that will put the finishing touch to more than a decade of zombie fiction history. TAfter the outcome, the franchise will continue with new ‘spin-offs’ that have already been announced and that will allow us to closely follow the footsteps of some survivors such as Daryl (Norman Reedus), Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) , although we recently learned the sad news of the non-continuity of Melissa McBride (Carol) as an essential part of one of these long-awaited projects.

But before discovering how the lives of some survivors continue after the outcome of The Walking Dead and sink your teeth into other titles such as the anthology Tales of The Walking Dead or the long-awaited Rick Grimes movies, the final stretch of the original series awaits us, which ise will say goodbye forever in the second half of 2022 and that it will face some important plots.

The task of the team led by Angela Kang is to offer a well-deserved farewell to each of her characters, but also to answer some of the questions that remain unanswered and that fans need to know before the quintessential zombie fiction of the small screen say goodbye forever.

WILL MAGGIE AND NEGAN REALLY RECONCILE?





It’s hard to believe, but they really are going that way. In fact, one of the main axes of season 11 has been the rapprochement between Maggie and Negan, two characters who have been forced to live together due to circumstances but who are pushed away by an event that has no going back: He beat to death her husband and future father of her child, Glenn, played by Steven Yeun.

It’s clear that the two characters will never become best friends, but their recent adventures have allowed Maggie to take the first step towards her inevitable rapprochement with the former leader of the Saviors, leaving him in the care of her son Hershel. So, at the very least, she seems willing to accept him as a comrade in arms, but will Negan get her forgiveness? It would not be surprising, since both will star in their own spin-off, Isle of the Deadin 2023.

WHAT END WILL DARYL AND CAROL HAVE?





Daryl and Carol are the only two characters to have appeared in every season of The Walking Dead. United by a fraternal bond that no adversity, as has been shown with its numerous disagreements, could break, both survivors have become the great favorites of the public. So it seems logical that none of them die in the end, but we find it especially exciting to find out what ending they have designed for them.

Unfortunately, while the outcome of The Walking Dead was intended to pave the way for the ‘spin-off’ that they would star in, finally Carol will no longer be part of the project. Now the series will only star Daryl, but the end of the series was shot when Carol was still part of the equation, so it will be interesting to find out how this issue is resolved at the plot level.

WILL SEBASTIAN BE THE LAST GREAT VILLAIN OF THE SERIES?





The Governor, Terminus, the Wolves, the Saviors, the Whisperers and some other group of humans whom the apocalypse led down the worst possible path and who ended up becoming real threats to the rest of the groups of survivors who cross paths. his path. Among them Rick and company, of course.

Today, the main antagonist of the series is Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), the lieutenant governor and Commonwealth leader Pamela Milton’s right-hand man. However, the series has also introduced another very promising adversary who is well known to comic book fans as the villain who killed Rick Grimes. He is the spoiled son of Pamela Milton (Laila Robins), Sebastian, whom we have seen entrusting Daryl and Rosita (Christian Serratos) with a high-risk mission to serve his personal interests.

Also, Sebastian has caught Eugene’s (Josh McDermitt) ally Max (Margot Bingham) sneaking around Pamela’s office, and while he’s pretended not to, it wouldn’t be surprising if he tries to blackmail them from now on. How much should we fear Sebastian?

WILL PAMELA MILTON FINALLY FALL?





In season 11, the Governor of the Commonwealth has had a very secondary role, almost as a backdrop to the rest of the plots. However, Pamela Milton could come out of the shadows during the third batch of episodes, due to the revelations that Connie (Lauren Ridloff) is about to make in the column of the local newspaper.

Disguised until then as a leader close to her people, perhaps the time has come for Pamela to show her true self in the final stretch. How will she react when she finds out about the secret plans of Lance, her right-hand man, and her own son Sebastian?

WILL THE COMMONWEALTH FOLLOW THE SAME FATE AS ITS LEADER?





The Commonwealh seems the perfect community to flag that a new world has been born after the previous one crumbled. They have organization, technological advances, some luxuries that had already been forgotten and a social organization with thousands of citizens within it. However, all that glitters is not gold.

Given the accusations leveled against the Commonwealth – in particular, the disappearance of opponents thanks to the action of the militias – is it really possible that the city-state that has apparently achieved the impossible could fall?

Once Pamela Milton is deposed, will another governor be appointed in her place? Can the seemingly utopian model of community continue?

WHAT OLD CHARACTERS MAY RETURN TO THE PLOT?





Among the characters that fans dream of revisiting at the end of The Walking Dead, it’s hard not to immediately think of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). Two characters expected for the trilogy of films dedicated to the sheriff and whose presence has not been confirmed, despite rumors, for the third part of season 11.

Other figures who could return to history include Luke (Dan Fogler), absent in the second part, or even Heath (Corey Hawkins), who has been missing for several seasons and who left behind a mysterious card with the acronym “PPP” whose meaning has never been revealed.

