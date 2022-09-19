The Walking Dead: Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares new photo of his spin-off

One of the most anticipated spin-offs of The Walking Dead series is the one that will star actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan and actress Lauren Cohan. In fact, a recent photo of the star has surprised everyone by how happy they look.

While the series AMC, The Walking Dead, is preparing for the premiere of the third and final part of its eleventh season, some of the main members of the program have been working on new projects in the same universe. The most advanced so far is the spin-off that will have the characters of Jeffrey Dean Morgan Y Lauren Cohanwho have advanced some photos and videos of what could be seen.

The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan shares photo with Lauren Cohan in his spin-off

Negan’s actor, Jeffrey Dean Morganposted a black and white photo on his social networks with his co-star Lauren Cohan, who plays Maggie Green. In the photo, Morgan has her arm around Cohan and the two look happily at the camera. Although both stars seem to be wearing combat gear and their weapons.

The actor wrote in the post, “Here we go folks. Between cuts on the set of Dead City, I’ll say this: We feel like we’re doing something special. And there’s no one I’d rather do it with than @laurencohan. We can’t wait to show you something… I think soon. Xxjd”. Since its publication, the photo has received thousands of likes and comments from fans, celebrities and co-stars of both stars on The Walking Dead.

Next year, Maggie and Negan will appear in their own six-part spin-off series, currently titled The Walking Dead: Dead City, where we will see them travel to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan. At first, the producers had established that it would be called Isle of The Walking Dead, but months later it was decided to change the name for no reason.

Although the only thing clarified by Dan McDermott, president of entertainment at the studio AMCis the expansion that the universe has been getting from The Walking Dead: The one that not only adds another exciting series to the collection, but expands the narrative around two unforgettable characters that fans have come to love, hate or loathe and then fall in love with: Maggie and Negan.

“It also allows us to explore a slice of that universe that takes place on the island of Manhattan, with an iconic skyline that takes on new meaning as we witness the zombie apocalypse.”

On the other hand, the spin-off that is being prepared for the character of Norman ReedusDaryl, it looks like you’re going to have a much more exciting story. Which could have a connection to the character of the number one star andrew lincoln (Rick Grimes). So far the only details that have been revealed is that it will take place in Paris and that the zombies will be smarter, stronger and faster, something that will change the way you see things in The Walking Dead.