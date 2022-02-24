The Walking Dead: Actor Norman Reedus Reveals His Season 11 Regret

In a recent interview with the popular actor of The Walking Dead, Norman Reedus, he revealed the problems and regrets he has had with the last season of the show, assuring that he would have liked to share more with this character of the show.

February 24, 2022 5:43 p.m.

The popular zombie series of the television network AMC, The Walking Dead, the transmission of the second part of its 11th season has begun, which will be the last installment of the program. For this reason, Daryl’s actor, Norman Reedusrevealed during an interview his regret with season 11, because he would have liked to establish a connection with one of the most recent characters.

The Walking Dead: Actor Norman Reedus Reveals He Wanted More Scenes With Connie

Although the actor Norman Reedus been a staple presence with her character on The Walking Dead, she’s managed to make a connection with Carol (played by Melissa McBride). However, the actor has assured that he would have liked to create another type of connection with one of the most characteristic characters of recent seasons, Connie (Lauren Ridloff).

During an interview with Insider, Reedus revealed that the only regret he has with The Walking Dead season 11 was that his character didn’t have more time to spend with not only Carol, but Connie as well. Let’s remember that Daryl and Carol and the eventual conflict between them has been a pretty big part of the show since the first few seasons, so his connection to Connie could mean a possible romantic interest.

Reedus said, “His relationship with Connie, I think I would have liked to see a little more of that.”

Reedus also hinted in the interview that he might not share as much screen time with any of the actresses as viewers expect, thus hinting that there wouldn’t be as many scenes with McBride either. But, the few scenes that there will be with the different characters will be very tense and full of action. This has been revealed in the first of season 11.

The Walking Dead: Daryl’s actor wanted a closer connection with Connie

Recall that during the first episode fans saw how Maggie (Lauren Cohan), does not pay attention to Daryl’s proposal to let the Reapers go, so he takes his gun and starts shooting them in the back, leaving Leah very badly injured (lynn collins) with a shoulder injury. On the other hand, he is also revealed to be Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) tells her that she will separate from them, because she could kill him just like she did with the Reapers.

It only remains to wait to see the second episode of season 11 of The Walking Dead which will be released this Sunday, February 27 by the AMC television network, in which it seems that a few years will pass after The Commonwealth (Commonwealth) made contact with the group thanks to Eugne (Josh McDermitt).