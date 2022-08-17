The Walking Dead advances war against the Commonwealth

AMC already has everything ready to broadcast the final episodes of the American series

The end of The Walking Dead will start on October 2 and for this war there are only eight episodes left of the eleventh and final season of the popular adaptation of Robert Kirkmanwho finds the group of survivors of daryl Y Maggie fighting for a future against the New World Order: the commonwealth.

Threatened by a new generation of walkers capable of anything, the teaser highlights the survivors fighting to the bitter end inside and outside the walls of the Commonwealth. Outside: Daryl, Maggie, Gabriel and Aaronwho we last saw surviving to the hostile takeover of Alexandria.

The Commonwealth will have a lot of prominence in the closing of the series

The war that will come to The Walking Dead will be loaded with many emotions

Inside: Carol, Rosita, Eugene, King Ezekiel, Yumiko and the Princess, part of the Commonwealth resistance sparked by Connie’s article exposing Governor Pamela Milton. Without a doubt, they will be moments full of a lot of tension and that none of their fans will want to miss.

On the other hand, AMC describes The Walking Dead: The Last Episodes: On the heels of the oppressive presence of the locusts, an even greater force is taking over every member of every community. With the Commonwealth, Alexandria and Oceanside flags flying, there’s no time to strategize for those in the way.

This final season was made up of 24 episodes full of emotion

The eleventh and final season consists of 24 episodes in total, which began airing last year. Season 11A in 2021, followed by Season 11B in 2022; the third and final part, will air from October 2 until the series finale on November 20.

Season 11 stars Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Cooper Andrews, Eleanor Matsuura, Nadia Hilker, Cailey Fleming, Cassady McClincy, Lauren Ridloff, Angel Theory , Paola Lázaro, Michael James Shaw, Margot Bingham, Josh Hamilton, Laila Robins and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.