The Walking Dead: All the actors who left the series and their real reasons

Sometimes an actor’s departure can be somewhat controversial. From career moves to behind-the-scenes drama, here are the real reasons these The Walking Dead actors left the show.

October 25, 2022 2:44 p.m.

If they have any kind of familiarity with the comics or the source show, most actors probably won’t be looking for a role in The Walking Dead if they are looking for long-term employment. Ironically, the show, which has made it to 11 seasons and several spin-offs, provides an unstable work environment in which main characters tend to inevitably die.

There are only two characters left from the show’s first season (Carol and Daryl) because dueling threats from warring enemy factions and hordes of flesh-hungry zombies are not conducive to a long, happy, healthy life. Characters come and go each season in The Walking Dead, and those bloody outings often fall in line with what the comics dictate, or are sometimes conceived by the writers to move the plot forward. Behind-the-scenes issues or professional decision, the reasons why some actors left the drama can be varied.

Lauren Cohan

The Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan fought for her salary

Strangely, Maggie disappeared from The Walking Dead in season nine, searching for new bands of survivors. Of course, since Maggie didn’t die, actress Lauren Cohan could return to the show, should her off-screen issues ever be resolved. And what were those problems, you ask? Well, while she was trying to nail down a new deal with AMC, Lauren Cohan asked for the raise she was due as a veteran cast member. Luckily the last few seasons brought the character back and now there’s a spin-off on the way alongside Negan.

Jeffrey DeMunn

The Walking Dead: Jeffrey DeMunn left infuriated by the change of showrunner

Jeffrey DeMunn he is a top notch actor with over 100 credits going back 40 years. After the first season of The Walking Dead, Frank Darabont (the series’ first showrunner) clashed with various parties (including AMC) over the show’s creative direction and supposedly caustic management style. All of which led to lawsuits and Darabont’s removal from the show in July 2011. An enraged Jeffrey DeMunn also left the series over how poorly things had been handled internally.

Chandler Riggs

The Walking Dead: Chandler Riggs did not want to leave the series

How brutal is The Walking Dead? They will kill off a main character who is also just a kid. Chandler Riggs she wasn’t necessarily planning on leaving the series to go to school, but the show’s creative team gave her an out anyway. In any case, this de facto dismissal kicked out the young actor.

danai gurira

The Walking Dead: Danai Gurira left the series to dedicate himself to cinema and theater

Many fans of The Walking Dead would argue that the show went from good to great when danai gurira she joined the cast in the second season as Michonne. But sadly, in 2019, the actress herself announced that she would be stepping away from The Walking Dead after the show’s upcoming tenth season.” And she’s not just talking about her film work, which includes her role as Okoye in Black Panther, a of the greatest films of all time, Gurira seems to want to return to his other career, that of one of the most renowned playwrights in the United States.

Sonequa Martin-Green

The Walking Dead: Sonequa Martin-Green needed to leave for another series

Sonequa Martin-Green, best known for her role as troubled survivor Sasha on The Walking Dead. The actress starred in Star Trek: Discovery and it complicated things. Certainly Sasha would be killed to free up Martin-Green to headline a major television series. And, in fact, Sasha died in the season seven finale in the spring of 2017, which makes it sound like Sonequa Martin-Green asked or demanded to be let out of her contract to go do Star Trek.

andrew lincoln

The Walking Dead: Andrew Lincoln left the series to focus on his family before the movies

Yes ok The Walking Dead is an ensemble drama, Sheriff Rick Grimes was always the main character. That’s an extremely well-rounded story arc for Rick Grimes, and it was also a huge emotional acting weight for actor Andrew Lincoln. In 2018, Andrew Lincoln announced that he would be leaving the series during The Walking Dead’s ninth season. That was a solution to keep Lincoln in the franchise but fulfill his personal desire: he struggled to balance family with work.

Lenny James

The Walking Dead: Lennie James Moved to Spinoff Fear The Walking Dead

The relationship of Lenny James with The Walking Dead, and its universe of AMC shows, it’s long and complicated. While Morgan appeared occasionally for maximum impact, James became a regular cast member in season six during Alexandria’s composite stint of The Walking Dead. And then, just two years later, he left the show once again, this time possibly for good. After the eighth season, James moved on to the sister series, Fear the Walking Dead.

Pollyana McIntosh

The Walking Dead: Pollyana McIntosh left at the same time as Andrew Lincoln, perhaps for a better fate

In the middle of the seventh season in 2017, Polyanna McIntosh joined the world of the Walking Dead as Anne, or rather Jaddis, a former antagonist and leader of a group of survivors called the Scavengers. Her last appearance was in the season nine episode “What Comes After”, which is also Andrew Lincoln’s last appearance. All will be revealed, almost certainly, in the three The Walking Dead spin-off movies in which Pollyana McIntosh could play a pivotal role, reprising her role as Anne/Jaddis.