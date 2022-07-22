The Walking Dead anticipates the end of the story with a new teaser

At the end of this 2022 The Walking Dead will throw the eight episodes remaining of the season 11, with which the AMC series will say goodbye to the screen. East friday 22 will start in USA The expected san diego comic con, which after the problems caused by the pandemic, will return with its face-to-face edition. TWD will have a special panel where information on the final season and the next spin-off will be provided.

At the moment the plot of the conclusion is unknown, but with what happened in the episodes of the Part B of season 11, a bloody confrontation is expected, between the main protagonists, daryl (Norman Reedus), carol (Melissa McBride) Maggie (LaurenCohan) deny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the forces of the commonwealth managed by the lieutenant governor Lance Hornsby (JoshHamilton).

East friday july 22from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. (California time) will take place the The Walking Dead panelwhich has been confirmed since Norman Reedus to Jeffrey Dean Morgan. During this presentation, in addition to playing the end of the series, they will talk about the future spinoffs that will expand the universe of this series. Titles like Tales of the Walking Dead, Isle of the Dead or the eighth season of Fear the Walking Deadwill have their moment at Comic-Con.

The panel has a lot to offer, but what fans are most looking forward to is the trailer premiere and the official synopsis reveal for the conclusion of the mother story.

To keep the SDCC throbbing, a resounding teaser showing the meeting deny Y merce (Michael James Shaw), the commander of the Commonwealth militia. Mercer interrogates Negan, asking who sent it. The enemy turned ally informs him that his presence in the Commonwealth is to protect his own. Immediately after, a series of images begins where, in addition to zombieswe can see carol, Ezequiel (Khary Payton), Eugene (Josh McDermitt) Aaron (Ross Marquend) and daryl. The end is the most disturbing, since the Mayor Hornsby covered in blood while saying “there is always a way, there is always a way out”.

As for the premiere, although the date will be released at Comic-Con, it is known that the series will be back for the fall (northern), approximately in october.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.