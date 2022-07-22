Entertainment

The Walking Dead anticipates the end of the story with a new teaser

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

At the end of this 2022 The Walking Dead will throw the eight episodes remaining of the season 11, with which the AMC series will say goodbye to the screen. East friday 22 will start in USA The expected san diego comic con, which after the problems caused by the pandemic, will return with its face-to-face edition. TWD will have a special panel where information on the final season and the next spin-off will be provided.

At the moment the plot of the conclusion is unknown, but with what happened in the episodes of the Part B of season 11, a bloody confrontation is expected, between the main protagonists, daryl (Norman Reedus), carol (Melissa McBride) Maggie (LaurenCohan) deny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and the forces of the commonwealth managed by the lieutenant governor Lance Hornsby (JoshHamilton).

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 15 2 minutes read

Related Articles

How much money will Vin Diesel receive for the expected Fast and Furious 10

22 mins ago

Selena Gomez revives her silver dress in a photo with Cara Delevigne

33 mins ago

Mercato: New lead for Cristiano Ronaldo after PSG and OM rumors?

34 mins ago

Dakota Johnson will play Julia Carpenter

44 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button