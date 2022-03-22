‘The Walking Dead’ changes Negan in its final stretch: the turn of the character, explained

That he has charisma is undeniable, but not all viewers have been willing to buy him. Now, in a new environment, he can prove if he really is someone else.

If there is a versatile character above the rest among the protagonists of The Walking Dead, that is without a doubt Negan, the infamous villain who came to the series killing two of the most beloved survivors in the most cruel and violent way possible. Played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan since the seventh season, over time we have been able to learn more about the former leader of the Saviors and accompany him in his transition to becoming another member of the group. That he has charisma is undeniable, but not all viewers have been willing to buy him.

A) Yes, Negan’s journey has been full of twists and turns. We know that he started out taking care of his sick wife at the beginning of the apocalypse and that it was her loss that ended up making a ‘click’ of sorts. As leader of the Saviors he displayed the worst of the human condition and, after the end of the war and the fall of the Sanctuary, he ended up being a prisoner in Alexandria for years. Mercy towards him was the reason for the first fracture between the twinned communities and also for Maggie’s departure, but at the same time, his role in the war against the Whisperers saved those who had been his captors from the worst of the worst. Destinations. And that’s how he achieved redemption, which coincided with Lauren Cohan’s character re-entering the scene and confronting a new rival group of survivors.

Confused and scared at the threat Maggie posed to his own survival, Negan left in the first episode of the second half of season 11 and, now that we have had the opportunity to see him again, we have also met a new Negan. The new update of the character that has changed the most times in the history of zombie fiction.

In last Sunday’s episode, Warlords (11×13) It’s been almost six months since Negan left alone, but now he’s gone. He now lives with another group of survivors in an apartment complex called Riverbend, under the leadership of Toby Carlson (Jason Butler Harner) and an army of Commonwealth soldiers.

“When we left Negan, he left and left Maggie, we really felt like the story arc of ‘I want to join, be part of this group, let me redeem myself and prove myself’ was ending,” explained showrunner Angela Kang. on the talk show about the series talking dead. “Everything changed when Maggie came back. Why trust Maggie after what she did in Meridian?”

Negan left feeling like he was going to start over, whatever it was. But we know that Negan is a social animal, he really likes having people to talk to. [Angela Kang]

As the lead writer explained, they realized that it wouldn’t take long for him to join a group that matched his personality.

‘The Walking Dead’: Negan and Maggie’s series ruins one of the great unknowns of season 11

When we see the character again in ‘Warlords’ (11×13) about six months have passed since he met Annie and the religious group of 40 people who lived under the command of the warlord Ian (Michael Biehn), but the team promises to shed light on what happened in that period of time. In fact, it will do so in the current batch of episodes of the eleventh installment, specifically in the penultimate episode of this second part, whose premiere is scheduled for April 3 on AMC -and at dawn from 3 to 4 by Fox Spain In our country-.

What is clear is that his relationship with this new group of people has allowed him to be the new Negan that he wanted to be for a long time, without the backpack of his past. “It probably became invaluable to a lot of these people pretty quickly,” Kang explains.

If he joined a completely different group, where there was no baggage, his mental situation was really going to be different: ‘If I can wipe the slate clean, can I make different decisions this time? ? May l? I have changed? I can change?

We will discover more about Negan’s new life in Riverbend in ‘The Rotten Core’ (11×14), which will premiere on Sunday, March 27 on AMC and simultaneously on Fox Spain.

If you want to be up to date and receive the premieres in your email, sign up for our Newsletter