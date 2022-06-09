Entertainment

“The Walking Dead” continues with spin offs and opens the possibility of more crossovers

The actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan has invited the actress Alycia Debnam-Carey to join the next spin-off of The Walking Deadentitled Isle Of The Deadwhich has generated speculation about another possible crossover.


The exact date of the premiere has not yet been specified, nor is it clear if this series, which will be produced and written by Eli Jorne, will have more than one season.

Debnam-Carey, who played Alicia Clark in Fear The Walking Deadleft the show last month, after participating in seven seasons.

In his final episode, titled “Amina”, Clark is seen venturing out on a new mission after seemingly surviving a walker bite.

On Monday (June 6), Morgan, who plays Negan on the main show, praised Debnam-Carey’s performance and invited her to join the filming of Isle of the Dead In New York.

“To the amazing @DebnamCarey. You kick ass. Period. On and off screen. What’s next? I’m here for it. Congrats on an amazing run… the world of @WalkingDead_AMC will miss you… and patiently await your return. How do you feel about New York?” Morgan said on Twitter.

Isle of the Dead is a spinoff series with Negan and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) which takes place after the last eight episodes of The Walking Dead later this year. Filming is expected to begin soon in New York.

daryl (Norman Reedus) will also have its own spin-off after the main show, which will be filmed in Europe and released in 2023. It was supposed to include Carol as well, but the actress Melissa McBride announced earlier this year that she is no longer involved.

A spin-off anthology titled Tales of the Walking Dead will be released later this year, with Terry Crews, Olivia Munn and the return of the Alpha of Samantha Morton.

The last eight episodes of The Walking Dead They will be out next October.

