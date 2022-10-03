The Walking Dead: Date, plot and everything we suspect about the Maggie and Negan series

The Walking Dead is wrapping up its story with season 11, but the franchise will continue on with several projects on the way. One of these is Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Maggie and Negan spinoff Isle of the Dead, which was recently announced and AMC revealed when it opens, the plot and who’s in the cast.

The Walking Dead is the successful television adaptation inspired by Robert Kirkman’s comics that premiered in 2010 through the broadcast network AMC. Almost twelve years have passed since it hit the screen and fans are currently waiting for the premiere of the eight-episode season 11C, which will close the cycle of the zombie drama that has kept viewers hooked.

The Walking Dead spin-off Isle of the Dead will star Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan

The final part of The Walking Dead season 11 is expected to premiere sometime in the fall of 2022. With filming completed several weeks ago, the only thing missing is the official announcement from AMC regarding the release date. Meanwhile, fans will delight in the six-episode anthology titled Tales of the Walking Deadwhich will be released in the summer of this year as the third spin-off of the franchise after Fear the Walking Dead Y The Walking Dead.

The huge franchise The Walking Dead also plans to develop the spin-off series on Daryl Dixon, a program that will lead the character of Norman Reeduswhich initially would also star Melissa McBride as Carol Peletier, but unfortunately the actress recently stepped down from her role.

The truth is that The Walking Dead fans are excited because Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan will take Meggie and Negan beyond Atlanta with the spin-off Isle of the Dead. The series that will premiere in 2023 according to AMC and whose synopsis reveals that both characters will be traveling through a post-apocalyptic Manhattan separated from the United States a long time ago.

Isle of the Dead will premiere in 2023 on AMC.

In Isle of the Dead, a New York in ruins is filled with the undead and survivors, transforming the city into a world of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. The first season of the upcoming series will feature only 6 episodes; and that In addition to Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, the cast so far will also feature the most recent addition of Gaius Charles to star in the role of Izaak.

According to Deadline, in Isle of the Dead, Izaak is depicted as confident, ruthless, and uncompromising in pursuit of what he believes to be justice, through the force of his will and his menace. The character of Charles enjoys his work and intersperses humor with the terror he incites. He is a family man, dedicated to building a safe world for his wife and daughters. His journey reveals a loss that haunts him. He has patience and resilience, and walks rather than runs from his mistakes.