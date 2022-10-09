‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ spin-off with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan releases first look

After 11 seasons, ‘The Walking Dead’ is just weeks away from closing its tour on the small screen, a farewell that does not mean the departure of its universe, zombie world that will continue to feed thanks to several spin-offs, including the one headed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan. This new series, which was originally going to be titled ‘Isle of the Dead’, will finally be released as ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ for the spring of next year.

Maggie and Negan lead this spin-off of a mother series that says goodbye on November 20 to make way for a new post-apocalyptic adventure set in New York. ‘Dead City’ just released its first images since New York Comic Con, convention that offers some photos focused on the protagonists of said television fiction that would arrive in April 2023. The first season in six episodes, which has been filming in New Jersey (United States), also features Gaius Charles, and travels the streets of the Big Apple hand in hand with two characters who, despite having won some confidence progressively they still share a lot of tension. Recall that Negan killed Maggie’s husband, Glenn Rhee (Steven Yeun), with a baseball bat in season 7 of ‘The Walking Dead’.

First images ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’, spin-off of Maggie and Negan

1 Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan two Trey Santiago-Hudson as Jano, Lauren Cohan as Maggie, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan 3 Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee 4 Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan 5 Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Charlie Solis 6 Lauren Cohan as Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan 7 Lauren Cohan as Maggie Rhee

Morgan and Cohan were present on the stage of the aforementioned convention presenting the first photos of ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ and several images of the next episodes of ‘The Walking Dead’. Along with them, fans were also able to enjoy the presentation of Norman Reedus (who has his own spin-off as Daryl Dixon), Lauren Ridloff, Eleanor Matsuura, Paola Lazaro and Michael James Shaw. Scott Gimple, former TWD showrunner, also did not want to miss an appointment that he knew quite a bit about counting down.

too revealing

The fans of ‘The Walking Dead’ did not take too well the announcement of ‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’, which occurred last March. The point is that this news came long before the mother series kicked off its final episodes, hence part of the drama around who survives the closure of ‘The Walking Dead’ disappeared at a stroke. Morgan himself showed his disgust in this regard claiming that’s not the way they should have done it. “Maybe we couldn’t have kept the secret, but it seems to me that we should have tried“.