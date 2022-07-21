“The Walking Dead” dies, but the zombie universe continues

Eight episodes will give the final closure to this series created in 2010. (AMC)

Subscribe to Star+, click here

In 2010, just six episodes of a series about the living dead and starring a dozen hitherto little-known actors were enough for the world of television to mark the beginning of a new fever for this type of content on the screen. girl and also the big one.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

The Walking Dead in its first seasons it was inspired by the comic created by Robert KirkmanTony Moore Y charlie adlarden in 2003. As its seasons passed, the popularity of the show increased and became an event that also made its protagonists become authentic rock stars.

After eleven seasons, “The Walking Dead” will come to an end. (AMC)

Of the eleven seasons that the series has been running so far, which can be seen in Star Plusthe first six and the ninth and tenth have been well reviewed by specialists, while the others have had an unfavorable response.

In general, so far the series has an 80% approval rating, although some critics have warned that the latest installments have already felt worn out and the audience has also been declining, perhaps that is one of the reasons why the walking dead is living its last days, since it will soon premiere the last eight chapters of the eleventh season.

Throughout its seasons, the reception has been favorable and has 80% approval from specialists. (AMC)

In preparation for this outcome, this week Entertainment Weekly published three new images of the long-awaited ending. One of them stars Daryl (Norman Reedus) alongside Aaron (Ross Marquend). The second image shows Carol (Melissa McBride), while the third snapshot features a group of armed Commonwealth soldiers.

These new chapters will mark the closure of this story but not of this universe that has been expanding for some years. Whats Next? What else can you see?

Fear the walking dead

“Fear the Walking Dead” was the first spin-off of the series and premiered in 2015. It was renewed for an eighth season. (AMC)

Subscribe to Star+, click here

It was in 2015 that AMC, original producer of this series that had given the global transmission rights to Fox, decided to make her own show that emerged from this world and thus was born Fear The Walking Dead which has been renewed for an eighth season.

This series is set in the city of Los Angeles and focuses on a family that must survive the beginning of the zombie apocalypse, showing the origin of the virus and how it spread around the world from the point of view of a family.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Released in 2020, “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” had two seasons and 20 episodes. (AMC)

Five years after it was released Fear The Walking Dead, AMC decided to give the green light to The Walking Dead: World Beyonda series set in Nebraska and that is located ten years after the start of the zombie apocalypse and that places importance on the first generation of young people to come of age in the midst of the apocalypse without knowing what the world was like before the appearance of the walkers.

After a mixed reception, the series ended after two seasons and 20 episodes in December 2011.

Tales of the Walking Dead

This series arrives in August, once “The Walking Dead” ends. (AMC)

Now with the end of The Walking Deadit seems that the series will pass the baton to a new production, Tales of the Walking Dead, which foresees its premiere for August 14 in the United States, the exact date in Latin America is still unknown.

This new anthology series in its first installment will consist of six chapters and will tell stories starring known and new secondary characters, played by Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Embeth Davidtz, and Jessie T. Usher.

Isle of the Dead

Official poster of “Isle of the Dead”, a spin-off that will arrive in 2023. (AMC)

But this is not all. AMC ad Isle of the Deada project that will follow Lauren Cohan Y Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who will once again step into the shoes of Maggie and Negan on a journey to post-apocalyptic Manhattan, an island that has become a chaotic, walker-infested microcosm. The first season will have six episodes and will be seen in 2023, with Eli Jorne as showrunner.

In addition, the company lists another spinoff starring two of the main characters of The Walking Dead that we will see next year, this because Angela Kang, current showrunner of the original series, has announced that he is in pre-production on a new show that will star Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride).

Subscribe to Star+, click here

KEEP READING:

The Spanish zombie movie that is now the most watched on Netflix, why is it so successful?

On Dog Day, what are the most famous movies and where to see them?

Dungeons & Dragons: Chris Pine, Hugh Grant, Regé-Jean Page and more stars in the first look