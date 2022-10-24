“The Walking Dead”: end to the zombie universe | Finish the delivery of Star+

The final episode of season 11 of The Walking Dead (Star+) already has title, date and tombstone. “RIP” can be seen in just over a month (Sunday, November 20). And who are the ones who will rest in peace after everything that happened in this zombie universe? There are still six chapters left to ponder, between moves by its producers and some signs present in the comic of Robert Kirkman. Ultimately, this last octet of episodes represents the twilight for an unexpected pop phenomenonsubsequent franchise, with innumerable narrative nonsense along the way and that, lost for lost, managed to raise his handicap with Angela Lang in the role of showrunner.

“Lockdown” and “A New Deal” were the first two cards of the outcome of this story with a temporary mirror game. As a prologue, the voice of Judith Grimes could be heard while some of the most important postcards and characters of TWD. “Some people survived by connecting with each other, creating found families. Others gave in to the darkness”, narrated the daughter of the sheriff and one of the few born in this hellish scenario. “It happened a long time ago. Pass now. Will it happen tomorrow?” she wondered. Then, Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) they dispatched their old enemies with remarkable craft. The closure, as expected, will happen in the confines of the almighty Commonwealth.

The troupe closed ranks against the new social model governed by Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). The protagonists had numerous scenes in which they shot down soldiers in white with greater viciousness than the walkers. Carol’s veteran (Melissa McBride), for her part, made her own in this “give and take” plot. It is true that the civilizing regime comes from placing its flag in Alexandria, Hilltop and Oceanside, but its new normality begins to break inside. With Lance Hornsby (Josh Hamilton) and the governor’s son (Teo Rapp-Olsson) becoming the despicable of the day, it remains to be seen which side Mercer (Michael James Shaw) will play for: the elite corps general who remembers to the Stormtroopers (both for their looks and ineffectiveness). Definitely, TWD presents a coda full of viscera, families behind the scenes and their reversal of civilizational hell.

It will be necessary to put the bow on the fiction that could not, did not know and did not want to end at its zenith. “For those who followed this program, it will be an end to East show,” said its showrunner, alluding to the numerous detours the delivery took. That is to say, the hypertrophy of secondary stories, Benetton characters for the period agenda, the conflicts in a loop and the boredom with which Rick Grimes performed, did not help the product that revitalized the zombie genre more than a decade ago. The rebound in this last section is so evident, as some scenes of the premiere were not up to the finishing touch. Woe to that zombie speed car chase! What was that riot filmed with inertia by Greg Nicotero? Where anarchy should prevail, there were robotic dialogues and an organized mob as in the queue at his supermarket.

According to Kang, changes had to be made to the eight-episode sprint due to the anticipation of three spinoffs that became an anticlimax for the conclusion of the mother series. Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira), whose whereabouts are unknown, will reunite in an upcoming series. Maggie and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will continue their toxicity in New York (Dead City). Daryl and Carol were also going to have their own fiction, but the actress decided to get out of the project. So the biker will be traveling alone in Europe with his crossbow for company. Does that mean Matron Peletier’s days are numbered? Among the fandom they believe so, although they also bet on a return of the sheriff in the end. Something is clear, the veterans of the saga mark the pulse of its countdown.

Scheduled

* HBO released the first images and the release date of the second part of The White Lotus (30th of October). Powerful satire about the rich and spoiled on vacation whose first season earned it ten statuettes at the last Emmys. Mike White’s creation swaps the Hawaiian resort for the Sicilian coast and features the width of Jennifer Coolidge’s sword as a link between both stories.

* Lionsgate+ -ex Starzplay- announced the arrival of Nacho for December 11. This is the biopic of Nacho Vidal, the greatest porn actor in the history of Spain. Bambú’s production delves into life, work and industry with hints of dramatic comedy. A boogie nights Iberian, dammit.

* The eight episodes of the third season of Jack Ryan They can be seen on Prime Video from December 21. The thriller, adapted from the Tom Clancy literary saga, stars John Krasinski as the CIA agent in trouble. On this occasion, the protagonist must flee after being implicated in a conspiracy. The agency, his new enemies and those he made along the way are chasing him across Europe.

Character

Val Ahern from smother (Dervla Kirwan). Mother of three women, recent widow and amateur detective. This is how things stand for the protagonist of the recent premiere of TNT Series (Saturday at 11 p.m.) and HBO Max. The Irishwoman just found her husband dead at the foot of a cliff. To her emotional tumbles, she discovers that the murderer is in her vicinity. The truth hidden behind a web of secrets and the lingering mist of County Clare.