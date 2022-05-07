The Walking Dead: Everything we suspected about Melissa McBride’s abrupt departure

One of the most emblematic characters of The Walking Dead is that of this actress, a veteran of acting and who was in the series from its beginnings until this season 11 and who is now saying goodbye along with the show. Melissa McBride will not continue to be part of this story and she has her reasons.



May 07, 2022 09:39 a.m.

Recently, it was learned that the actress Melissa McBrideCarol Peletier will no longer be in the cast of the series AMC, The Walking Dead and neither in the spin-off of the same scheduled for 2023 with his partner a Daryl NixonNorman Reedusso the fans of this story raised questions regarding this abrupt departure of the character.

McBride and Reedus will no longer star together in The Walking Dead spin-off set for release in 2023

The most famous zombie fiction of AMC is presenting its 11th season in 2022 and right at the end of it, Carol’s character departure sees truncating plans to star in her own spin-off alongside Reedusin which the main series of The Walking Dead ends, which is expected to happen before the end of 2022 with the last 8 episodes of part 3 of this season.

As revealed to Variety magazine, McBride alleges that she had strong creative differences with the production company, after having remained a reference character in the plot for 12 years with her role as Carol. It was also known that this decision by the artist surprised AMC executives and also those responsible for the franchise, who will have to rethink the already announced spin-off that it would give them the opportunity to visit a Europe completely devastated by the zombie apocalypse.

This means that with the departure of Melissa McBride, the next spin-off of The Walking Dead will only star Norman Reedus, even though they have not issued any statement informing or giving details about what will happen with the plot of the series and if there will be a rethinking of it now without the figure of McBride. They have only confirmed from AMC the departure of Carol’s character saying that:

“Melissa McBride has brought to life one of the most interesting, real, human and popular characters in The Walking Dead universe. Unfortunately, she can no longer participate in the previously announced spin-off centered on the characters of Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier, which will be set and filmed in Europe this summer and will be released next year. Relocating to Europe became logistically untenable for Melissa at this point. We know fans will be disappointed with this news, but The Walking Dead universe continues to grow and expand in exciting ways and we look forward to seeing Carol again in the near future.”

Melissa McBride was at the genesis of this magnificent series and 11 seasons later, she says goodbye.

The Walking Dead is a franchise with great stars among which stand out andrew lincoln who embodies the sagacious Rick Grimes, Lauren Cohan (Maggie Greene)also with his popular katana is Danai GuriraMichonne and the bat with nails Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan Smith)among many others.

The plot is based on the homonymous cartoon written by Robert Kirkmanbecame a worldwide phenomenon shortly after debuting on October 31, 2010, presenting itself as an original drama about a group of survivors searching for a safe home after a zombie apocalypse.