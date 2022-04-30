The Walking Dead: Fans surprised by the sad goodbye of Melissa McBride

Carol has been a key character in all 11 seasons of The Walking Dead since shooting began. News is now breaking that Melissa McBride has exited the franchise spinoff show that would have centered on Ella’s character Carol alongside Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon.

In a surprising announcement, Melissa McBride has left the program derived from The Walking Dead which would have centered on his loving mother turned vicious assassin, Carol Peletier, and his crossbow-wielding biker friend Daryl Dixon, played by The Boondocks Saints star Norman Reedus.

The Walking Dead: Melissa McBride Leaves Daryl & Carol Fans’ Long-Awaited Spin-Off Show

The long-running zombie horror series first aired in 2010 and focused on a rotating cast of characters who survive the years following a world-ending viral outbreak. Since then, the show has spawned two spin-off shows, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: The World Beyond.

A trilogy of films is planned Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln)as well as three additional spin-off series: Isle of the Dead centered on MaggieLauren Cohan and the journey of Negan (Jeffery Dean Morgan) to Manhattan, an anthology character backstory series, and a final series focusing on Carol and Daryl.

Melissa McBride is one of the few remaining cast members associated with the 11-season long series to have survived the show’s notorious slash since the debut of The Walking Dead. Although not a series regular with a prominent role until a few seasons into the show’s run, Carol quickly became a series favorite due to the emotional story of being an abused wife, losing her child, and reinventing herself. herself as one of the most ruthless and cunning leaders of the core group of survivors.

The Walking Dead: Melissa McBride Reportedly Left Production Due to Series Relocation Issues

According to the report, the reason for his departure was due to a creative decision by the team behind the upcoming series . The show was originally meant to focus on friends Carol and Daryl, the only two characters to appear in every season since the first, managing to outlast even former deputy sheriff Rick Grimes. The new version of the spin-off will reportedly focus only on Daryl following the conclusion of The Walking Deadwhich will air its series finale this year.

Melissa McBride he’s been a part of the cast since the beginning, working long takes, covered in gooey fake blood, and enduring more and more action-packed scenes as the series progressed. It is also likely that the actress considered one more series of exhaustive work to be too much and she has walked away from the production.