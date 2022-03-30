The Walking Dead: Finally confirmed what we suspected of Maggie and Negan

Throughout these last seasons of The Walking Dead, fans of the AMC television channel have been insinuating theories about the relationship between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), however, the latest advances have confirmed what so suspected.

March 29, 2022 8:40 p.m.

Since its debut in 2010, The Walking Dead became one of the most acclaimed zombie programs of recent times on the television network of AMCwhich is why despite having been broadcast for more than a decade, with equally successful prequels, it still retains a significant audience number.

The Walking Dead’s Latest Episode Revealed Negan’s Biggest Secret

Now fans of AMC are preparing to enjoy the grand finale of this franchise on screen. Let us remember that season 11 is known as the last, but it is divided into three parts, and the second part is currently being enjoyed.

Throughout history, it has been seen how the relationship between Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), this last character had a really intriguing past, with many mistakes, capable of bringing horror in each of the scenes in which he appeared.

Even though The Walking Dead has strayed considerably from the original comics that have inspired this television show. AMC, the writers and staff have created something unique and innovative in the world of horror. which were the derived series, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

Even as the end of the original series of The Walking Dead, the producers have confirmed the creation of new sequels, among which one of them will focus on Maggie and Negan, set in Manhattan. With these details revealed, it could be said that the future of these two is assured, possibly being one of the final survivors in the drama.

The Maggie and Negan spin-off has been getting a lot of buzz

Unsurprisingly, this announcement of the Maggie and Negan spinoff has sparked a lot of speculation about what exactly fans should expect with the new series. Some are even wondering if we should be getting ready to see a romance blossom between Maggie and Negan in the franchise.

But, some of these conclusions on the part of the fans have been discarded after the appearance of Negan in the last episode “The Rotten Core”, recently broadcast on the television network of AMC. Since, Negan now has a second wife, Annie (Madina Senghore), whom he seems to love very much, since she is expecting a child from him. However, as has happened before, in the world of The Walking Deadeverything could change.