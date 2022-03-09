The Walking Dead: For this reason, fans claim that the story was ruined

Since its debut in 2010, The Walking Dead has become a success on AMC’s television screens, thanks to which the transmission has remained on the air and with a good number of views.

March 09, 2022 6:50 p.m.

After more than a decade on the air, finally on the television channel of AMC is airing the last season 11 of The Walking Dead, the zombie drama that has kept each and every one of the viewers of this well-known channel up to date. However, for an unknown reason, fans claim that the story has been ruined.

We well know that the eleventh season of The Walking Dead will be divided into three parts, but, according to recent news released by the production, viewers of AMC they agree that the course of history is heading down another path. This is the revelations about the new spin-off.

In the middle of the second part of season 11 of The Walking Dead, AMC confirmed that he will make a prequel centered on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), which will be named Isle of the DeadIt seems that in this new production we will see the characters in New York.

The programming of this new prequel is expected to be broadcast in the next year 2023, that is, it can be assumed that the events take place after the last season of the original franchise finally ends. The Walking Dead. With this in mind, Isle of the Dead it would become the sixth series in the universe of this zombie drama.

After The Walking Dead comes to an end, this new prequel will be the one that remains active, along with Fear the Walking Dead, Tales of the Walking Dead and the untitled Carol spin-off (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus).

The new spin-off, Isle of the Dead, does not seem to be to the liking of AMC fans

Apparently in Isle of the Deadwe will see Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) face different types of threats, and end up stranded in Manhattan, unable to return to the mainland. Undoubtedly, many fans say that this story has ruined the history of The Walking Deadbecause firstly it is a big spoiler for this season 11.

Let us remember that since Maggie returned to the drama, many have not gone beyond wondering whether or not she will take revenge on Negan. With this spin-off, it’s clear that Maggie won’t kill Negan in the season 11 finale. While of course going to New York City together doesn’t necessarily mean they become friends, a resolution will resurface between them nonetheless. peaceful.