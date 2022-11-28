The Walking Dead had one of the most worthy series finales on TV in recent years – Spoiler Time
So many years, so many series and so many final series with a bitter taste. And so rest in peace of the walking dead. Because his dignified way of saying goodbye is worth applauding.
With a horde invading the Commonwealth, daryl (Norman Reedus) should lead to Judith (Cailey Fleming) wound to a safe place. Meanwhile, the survivors must fight against the dead and against Pamela Milton (laila robins), whose selfishness is causing the death of citizens of the commonwealth. But even if they manage to save the community, what’s left? And where is Rick (andrew lincoln)? The end answered these questions… but opening doors.
The episode begins with two deaths: Luke (Dan Fogler) Y Jules (Alex Sgambati) by the horde of walkers. The group manages to bring Luke to the hospital, but dies shortly after arriving there without any shock as he was not a very strong character.
daryl gives blood to Judithand she wakes up briefly to hint at the survival of Rick, only to lose consciousness again. They need to take her to Tommy (Ian Anthony Dale) and fast, but there are many walkers between them. What should the group do? They fight and fight, fighting their way to the exit as the dead follow.
Elsewhere, Princess (Paola Lazaro) Y Max (Margot Bingham) rescue mercer (Michael James Shaw) from his holding cell; then a group consisting of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), deny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), ezekiel (Khary Payton), Princess, Max Y mercer meet unexpectedly with Aaron (ross marquand) Y lydia (Cassady McClincy), who were in the horde. They all rescue their friends trapped in the hospital and, thanks to the connections of mercercan lead to Judith sick to a doctor.
While all this is happening, Maggie Y deny they continue their conversation about killing Pamela. Maggie track to deny outside the house they are hiding in and demands that he hand over the rifle he stole; he tells her that he is “doing this for her”. He knows that she can’t get pamela alone because that would mean she would die too, but he can do it. Unexpectedly, she gives Maggie a sincere apology: “I know I probably owe you more than this, but I’m so sorry for what I took from you and what I took from your son.” Maggie he doesn’t answer, but snatches the rifle from him. “You come?” she asks.
to the other side of the commonwealth, rosita (Christian Serratos), Eugene (Josh McDermitt) Y Gabriel (seth gilliam) managed to rescue Coconut and some other babies. They had a close call outside on the street, and rosita fell into the horde. Fortunately, she escaped unharmed…or did she? Eugene talks to her afterwards and tells her that she can’t wait for summer so she can go to ocean side and teach Coconut swimming. rosita he removes his shirt to reveal a bite mark on his back. “Stop,” she tells her to Eugene crying, “it’s okay… I’m still here”.
Judith wake up after surgery Tommy and apologizes for not telling daryl on Rick before; she was afraid that if he knew she would leave her too. Shots ring out and everyone realizes that pamela He is shooting at people who are climbing the walls. The group decides to stop her together and they go out to save the people of the commonwealth. Maggie Y denySeeing their friends, they decide they can’t shoot pamela. And speaking of his friends, after one or two inspiring speeches, pamela he relents and allows them to open the doors. Survivors arrive, including Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) Y Jerry (Cooper Andrews). pamela he almost commits suicide in front of the walkers when he sees a hornsby (Josh Hamilton) zombified, but Judith stops her and Maggie He shoots at the threat.
They all lure the walkers to an area in the Estates with loud music and then, using gasoline poured into the sewers and explosives, eliminate the threat of the walkers. The Commonwealth is saved!
The group then leaves Pamela in a cell and celebrates their victory with a delicious dinner. It’s perfect, except for one thing: Rosita is dying. It’s not obvious to everyone, but she knows she soon will be. She gets to spend time with her and Gabriel’s daughter and, at the end, she holds Eugene’s hand as she closes her eyes for the last time. It’s heartbreaking, it’s peaceful, and Christian Serratos gives a fantastic performance.
Immediately after, there is a time jump of one year in the commonwealth: ezekiel Y mercer they have been elected governor and lieutenant governor respectively; Eugene is married to Max and has a baby; daryl is exploring the border. Then we headed to Alexandriawhere we meet Aaron, Gabriel, Jerry Y Carol (Melissa McBride), who took the job of hornsby. Maggie he asks daryl Y Carol about the “world out there”, which implies that he wants them to go out and see what is happening beyond their communities. However, she can’t go; for this reason, she together daryl share a quiet moment by the river. He tells her that he is proud of her and she, crying, calls him her “best friend of hers”. Later, in the commonwealth, Judith, R.J. (Antony Azor), ezekiel Y Carol they fire him; he decides to leave Carol for the ending: as she fixes his poncho, he tells her that he loves her, and she smiles and says that she loves him too. He then drives her off on her motorcycle.
As an epilogue, we see Rick Y Michonne (Dana Gurira) writing letters. The message? They both keep thinking about the people they love and the ones they have lost. At first, it looks like they’re sitting across from each other, but what we’re actually seeing is how the phone with the picture of Michonne Y Judith ended up in the boat. While Rick run on the beach, a helicopter CRM tracks him down and tells him to stop running. She tosses the backpack into the boat and smiles. Y MichonneFor his part, he rides his horse. And when the episode ends, Judith Y R.J. They look towards the green valley. “We are the ones who live,” he tells his brother.
The more I think about this ending, the more I like it. It’s not perfect, but I think he did the best job possible given all the storms he had to weather, from the production side to the season 11 was not planned as the last one, the early announcement of the spin-offs, the changes in the program of daryletc., until the sight of the fans, who weren’t so many after all, since the audience dropped a lot, all because of bickering that social networks fired incessantly for seasons.
With rest in peace, the walking dead He achieved something almost impossible: break the haters. And for that, and for much more, I applaud her.