The Walking Dead had one of the most worthy series finales on TV in recent years – Spoiler Time

With a horde invading the Commonwealth, daryl ( Norman Reedus ) should lead to Judith ( Cailey Fleming ) wound to a safe place. Meanwhile, the survivors must fight against the dead and against Pamela Milton ( laila robins ), whose selfishness is causing the death of citizens of the commonwealth . But even if they manage to save the community, what’s left? And where is Rick ( andrew lincoln )? The end answered these questions… but opening doors.

So many years, so many series and so many final series with a bitter taste. And so rest in peace of the walking dead . Because his dignified way of saying goodbye is worth applauding.

The episode begins with two deaths: Luke (Dan Fogler) Y Jules (Alex Sgambati) by the horde of walkers. The group manages to bring Luke to the hospital, but dies shortly after arriving there without any shock as he was not a very strong character.

daryl gives blood to Judithand she wakes up briefly to hint at the survival of Rick, only to lose consciousness again. They need to take her to Tommy (Ian Anthony Dale) and fast, but there are many walkers between them. What should the group do? They fight and fight, fighting their way to the exit as the dead follow.

Elsewhere, Princess (Paola Lazaro) Y Max (Margot Bingham) rescue mercer (Michael James Shaw) from his holding cell; then a group consisting of Maggie (Lauren Cohan), deny (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), ezekiel (Khary Payton), Princess, Max Y mercer meet unexpectedly with Aaron (ross marquand) Y lydia (Cassady McClincy), who were in the horde. They all rescue their friends trapped in the hospital and, thanks to the connections of mercercan lead to Judith sick to a doctor.

While all this is happening, Maggie Y deny they continue their conversation about killing Pamela. Maggie track to deny outside the house they are hiding in and demands that he hand over the rifle he stole; he tells her that he is “doing this for her”. He knows that she can’t get pamela alone because that would mean she would die too, but he can do it. Unexpectedly, she gives Maggie a sincere apology: “I know I probably owe you more than this, but I’m so sorry for what I took from you and what I took from your son.” Maggie he doesn’t answer, but snatches the rifle from him. “You come?” she asks.

to the other side of the commonwealth, rosita (Christian Serratos), Eugene (Josh McDermitt) Y Gabriel (seth gilliam) managed to rescue Coconut and some other babies. They had a close call outside on the street, and rosita fell into the horde. Fortunately, she escaped unharmed…or did she? Eugene talks to her afterwards and tells her that she can’t wait for summer so she can go to ocean side and teach Coconut swimming. rosita he removes his shirt to reveal a bite mark on his back. “Stop,” she tells her to Eugene crying, “it’s okay… I’m still here”.

Judith wake up after surgery Tommy and apologizes for not telling daryl on Rick before; she was afraid that if he knew she would leave her too. Shots ring out and everyone realizes that pamela He is shooting at people who are climbing the walls. The group decides to stop her together and they go out to save the people of the commonwealth. Maggie Y denySeeing their friends, they decide they can’t shoot pamela. And speaking of his friends, after one or two inspiring speeches, pamela he relents and allows them to open the doors. Survivors arrive, including Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) Y Jerry (Cooper Andrews). pamela he almost commits suicide in front of the walkers when he sees a hornsby (Josh Hamilton) zombified, but Judith stops her and Maggie He shoots at the threat.

They all lure the walkers to an area in the Estates with loud music and then, using gasoline poured into the sewers and explosives, eliminate the threat of the walkers. The Commonwealth is saved!

The group then leaves Pamela in a cell and celebrates their victory with a delicious dinner. It’s perfect, except for one thing: Rosita is dying. It’s not obvious to everyone, but she knows she soon will be. She gets to spend time with her and Gabriel’s daughter and, at the end, she holds Eugene’s hand as she closes her eyes for the last time. It’s heartbreaking, it’s peaceful, and Christian Serratos gives a fantastic performance.