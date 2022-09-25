‘The Walking Dead’ has made a huge mistake with Negan and Maggie and I doubt they will change my mind

The acclaimed zombie series will end forever with the broadcast of the third part of season 11 on October 3 on FOX Spain.

11 seasons later, yes I’m still here with The Walking Dead. I’m even surprised too. Surely he did it out of inertia, but not even that really got him to finish Supernatural in his day. We are talking about 15 deliveries that were losing the thread a lot.

But Supernatural besides, the decision they have made regarding Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in this last installment it is not justified in any way and I doubt that they will make me change my mind in the remainder of the series. I’m talking about the attempt to ‘humanize’ one of The Walking Dead’s greatest villains, Negan.

We are talking about the same person who crushed the head of, not one, but two characters very loved by fans, including Glenn (Steven Yeun). Maggie witnessed how Negan killed the person she loved the most at that time and while pregnant with him. Also, AMC made a big event out of this moment, ending on cliffhanger season 6 not knowing who Negan was killing until the beginning of the next one.

So it’s no wonder he’s a bit burnt with the situation that has formed in season 11 of The Walking Dead. That of that almost ‘friendship’ or respect relationship between them. Please, that even Glenn’s son spares his life in a moment. What kind of joke is this. We are talking about the same person who enslaved people and had a harem just for himself. And let’s not forget that he also tortured.



AMC Negan and Maggie, best friends



But hey, now he’s a changed man. AMC has even given him a new wife so that we can all see that despite all his nefarious human errors, this can become one of them. and all because Jeffrey Dean Morgan is a great actor and has many fans behind him. It is the clear example of lengthening the gum of a character’s story just because of the actor and his fans outside the series.

Because I see no other justification. Negan should have been dead long ago. Recall that The Governor (David Morrisey) dies after he killed Hershel (Scott Wilson). Why doesn’t Negan have the same fate?

A spin-off series that spoils the end of The Walking Dead

In addition, AMC has recently announced that it is preparing a spin-off series starring Maggie and Negan trying to survive in Manhattan. There’s no need. Really. Though it might kill him at the end of The Walking Dead and accompany her in ghost mode. I think it’s the only thing she could minimally accept and not even that would save what they’ve done between them.

Let’s hope that Maggie is still hungry for revenge and decides to kill Negan at the end of the season of The Walking Dead, because we are in a zombie apocalypse where you have to survive and leaving people of this caliber alive is not necessary. Please AMC, fix this serious bug.

The third part of season 11 of The Walking Dead premieres on FOX Spain next October 3.

