The Walking Dead is over – Cinema and Tv – Culture

Sad, homesick, and possibly tired of spending years avoiding being bitten by hungry undead, the actors, actresses and technical team said goodbye to the TV series that took zombies to the status of a cultural phenomenon, an example of television success, but also of tiredness of a plot that was losing its way a bit and that he leaves with the support of those unconditional supporters who did not escape when history seemed to become entangled in social conflicts or when its absolute leader said goodbye to the saga, to seek other paths and other zombies.

Social networks were responsible for telling the world about the filming of the last scene of the last chapter of The Walking Dead.

“Today (March 30) is the big day! The shooting of The Walking Dead is coming to an end. It’s been an amazing 12 years and we hope all the amazing cast and crew have a fantastic day off The Walking Dead family forever! Together with others, he messages remembering different stages of the series.

“That is all. 11 seasons, 12 years. He had never been so beat up and it was an absolute stunner. Thank you to everyone who took this journey with us and what a journey it was,” Norman Reedus wrote on Instagram., the warrior Daryl Dixon, the man who made the crossbow fashionable and who fought relentlessly against the undead and against some survivors who ended up being more dangerous than the threat that gave the series its title. Reedus had already anticipated that the call for the last scene and the final goodbye in the third part of season eleven would be “bittersweet”.

“The Walking Dead’ has been such a big part of our lives in every way you can imagine.“, he reflected in an interview with Inquirer, com. “But, you know, my hope is that we really go out in a big way, “he joked. “, said.

Also Lauren Cohan, who has the role of Maggie in the series, acknowledged that she had no words to express her gratitude to all her colleagues and the team that accompanied them. ”Thank you for eleven seasons, my heart is full”, was part of his emotional message.

Despite the criticism, the audience drops and the rivers of tears that the fans shed with the deaths of characters as beloved as Glenn or Carl Grimmes (the eldest son of the leader and absolute protagonist of the series Rick Grimmes) the news of the goodbye has been a trend and there is already great expectation for the closure of this story that, in any case, gave a new air to television terror eiIt promoted the development of other series such as Fear the Walking Dead or Fear the Walking Dead: World Beyond.

With applause and hugs with zombies, now friendly, 12 years of work, 11 seasons, 177 episodes were said goodbye. The director Greg Nicotero was in charge of closing a cycle, but be careful… but The Walking Dead universe (which you can see on Star+) lives on. Derivative series are already being prepared of Negan, Maggie, Carol and Daryl or the films of Andrew Lincoln (commissioner Rick Grimmes in the series).

