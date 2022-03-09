“The walking dead: isle of the dead”: release date of the new series with Negan and Maggie | AMC | Jeffrey Dean Morgan | Lauren Cohan | Cinema and series

the walking dead whetted viewers’ appetites with its fictional world consumed by fearsome zombies. With a total of 11 seasons, the successful series of AMC He is close to finishing his story in style, but it will not be the end.

As we saw earlier, the production launched several spin-off titles such as Fear the walking dead and World beyond. In addition, they have planned a series of movies about Rick Grimes and more spin-offs like isle of the dead.

The Walking Dead: Maggie and Negan. Photo: AMC

This new series will star Negan (Jefrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan). Through six chapters, we will see their new relationship as they survive the relentless threat of the undead in Manhattan.

Through its official Instagram account, AMC The walking dead shared the official poster of the show and revealed that it will arrive in mid-2023. At the moment, an exact date is unknown, so we have to wait for more updates in this regard.

Isle of the dead poster, spin off of The Walking Dead. Photo: AMC

With this announcement it is confirmed that Negan and Maggie will survive the remaining chapters of the eleventh season. However, several fans knew that both characters still had much more to offer as well as the opportunity to reconcile in the near future.