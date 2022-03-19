The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan Baffled by AMC Spin-Off Announcement

The Walking Dead is wrapping up its story with season 11 on AMC. And Jeffrey Dean Morgan was surprised when the network announced Lauren Cohan’s Negan and Maggie-focused spinoff before the series finale.

The Walking Dead will be coming to an end when the final third of eight episodes air on the broadcast network. AMC at the end of 2022. The original drama that premiered in 2010 will conclude its story to make way for a series of zombie universe projects that are about to appear on screens. One of these is the spin-off Isle of the Deadwhich will focus on Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

AMC announced the arrival of spin-off of The Walking Dead with Maggie and Negan for 2023

The new series Isle of the Dead was announced by AMC in early March, when The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 2 was just airing its first episodes. This revelation undoubtedly revealed the fate of the two main characters in the drama inspired by the work written by Robert Kirkman.

And it is that Jeffrey Dean Morgan was the first surprised with the announcement that Maggie and Negan will be together in the new series, only because both stars of the drama will reprise their roles in Isle of the Dead that will be released in 2023, Which means they’ll make it out alive when The Walking Dead Season 11 comes to an end.

As previously reported, Isle of the Dead will take Maggie and Negan to a post-apocalyptic Manhattan in New York. As revealed by the official synopsis that was also shared with the announcement, the ruined city is full of the dead and inhabitants who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.

On The Walking Dead, Negan has been Maggie’s number one enemy since Season 7, after Morgan’s character murdered her husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) with a baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire. While fans of the AMC drama have been on the lookout to see who ends up dead in the moments these two are close, with the announcement of Isle of the Dead before the conclusion of season 11, the fate of both is revealed. .

Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed that he was surprised because he didn’t think AMC would announce The Walking Dead spin-off before the season 11 finale.

The truth is that Jeffrey Dean Morgan did not expect AMC to make the announcement of the spin-off before the end of season 11. The actor who plays Negan told The Rich Eisen Show that the announcement was a real surprise for him. While in an interview with TVLine he commented the following:

“I guess we don’t need to die. Spoiler alert, folks. Sorry!”

Sharing his bewilderment, Morgan added that he is still not sure why they announced the arrival of his spin-off. The actor also revealed that Isle of the Dead will be shot in Manhattan while also promising that Isle of the Dead will have a better story than the original The Walking Dead series. this said the director of content Scott Gimple in a statement: