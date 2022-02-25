The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan hinted that Negan could return with Rick Grimes

Now that the second part of The Walking Dead season 11 has finally premiered on AMC screens, fans have been extremely impressed by the unfolding of the plot, and the interpreter of Negan, Jeffrey Dean Morgan revealed a possible spoiler.

For over a decade The Walking Dead has been on the air, captivating his fans with his amazing zombie drama across TV screens. AMC. After being off the air since last October, the previous Sunday he made his long-awaited appearance again, and fans were quick to make their own upcoming predictions.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan spoke about his departure on The Walking Dead

As is well known, this season 11 is the last of The Walking Deadso it is expected that Rick Grimes (andrew lincoln) make his long-awaited appearance. In a recent interview, the interpreter of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) dropped a possible spoiler of what we will see next on screens.

In this first premiere episode titled ‘No Other Way’, we saw how this character faced Maggie (Lauren Cohan), and at the end of the chapter, Negan finally decided to get away from everyone to seek his own destiny. As we well know, since the sixth season of The Walking DeadNegan came to surprise us all with his actions, especially after having killed one of the main characters in this drama of AMCGlenn Rhea (Steven Yeun).

Since her husband’s murder, Maggie definitely changed her personality forever. That is why we recently saw her murdering Leah’s friends (lynn collins), after promising to release them. This anger from Maggie towards the reapers made Negan understand that the same thing could happen to him at any moment.

Considering that he killed her husband, the actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan she commented, “It’s never going to end and I think him leaving is the only way anyone will ever find peace.” Although he revealed that he would walk away from the group of survivors, the interpreter did not reveal where his character was going.

Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) could return with Negan

This recent act on Negan’s part had comic book lovers very concerned. The Walking Deadsince this happens there too, and it all happens when Negan realizes that he could never really be part of the Alexandria community.

But fortunately for fans of programming AMC, Jeffrey Dean Morganrevealed that his character would definitely return and also excited his followers after confessing that with Negan’s return we would see a “mysterious friend”, which could be Rick Grimes (andrew lincoln) :