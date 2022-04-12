The Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan explains the origins of the Maggie and Negan spin-off

The Walking Dead is already nearing its end. A long-awaited ending for many, because the series has had too many ups and downs in quality and it had been a while since a generous rate of viewers indicated that the fiction had to come to an end instead of continuing to stretch the gum. However, even if this “mother” series is going to end, there is already an expanded universe ready to follow delving into the adventures of Daryl, Maggie, Rick and company on screen.

One of those spin-offs that is cooked behind the scenes is none other than The Isle of Dead, which will focus on the characters of Maggie and Negan, who have kept their paths crossed since the latter murdered Glenn, the former’s partner. Yes ok it’s a somewhat hasty spin-off which, to tell the truth, could be seen coming, it is still a bit abrupt that these two characters suddenly separate from the rest of the cast.

Lauren Cohanexclusively for comic book, has now explained how the idea of ​​making a project with these two protagonists arose. “I know there’s always been three, maybe four options for how Maggie would end up in a spin-off. For Maggie or Negan there’s been a lot of ideas floating around in general. I think this story that Eli Jorne came up with, which It’s the one we’ll be shooting for the first season of Isle of the Dead, it’s really powerful and a very interesting way for fans to see these characters continue.”

Brainstorm until you find a curious spin-off

That is to say, already there were multiple ideas for Maggieand also for Negan, and finally the decision was made to unite both under one roof by delving into the conflict they have between them, serving the current chapters as a guide to get to that point.

“ Season 11 will be just the tip of the iceberg of the conflict between the two characters.

Maggie and Negan have a deep enmity (logical) which has a certain hook. “Jeff and I are thrilled because it completely serves to see who they are and where they end up at the end of Season 11. In some ways, it’s even more tense than we’ve been this season.” Isle of Dead It will be a mission where the two characters go hand in hand to survive, and it looks like new details and layers of the two will be shown.