The Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan’s pact with co-stars for the end of the drama

Popular The Walking Dead star Lauren Cohan has revealed a pact she made with some of the cast members on the day the show’s final episode was filmed.

April 20, 2022 7:31 p.m.

The Walking Dead is preparing for the premiere of the third and final part of its 11th season, with which they will close the program once and for all. For that reason, cast members have been sharing photos and videos of what happened on the last day of filming for the drama, in addition to a pact made by Maggie’s actress, Lauren Cohan.

season 11 of The Walking Dead is set to wrap up the show after so many years in late 2022. Despite many characters being killed off throughout each of its seasons, Lauren Cohan’s character Maggie Greene is still alive and now operating as the leader of the Hilltop community, a tight-knit group of survivors who boast bountiful crops for their land. But, before becoming the leader of that community, she had a difficult journey.

Maggie was first introduced in the second season of The Walking Deadhaving a beautiful romance with Glenn (played by Steven Yeun) for several seasons. Until Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) brutally murders Glenn in the season seven premiere. From this moment things begin to change for her, because she was pregnant, but she decides to make her own path for her and her son.

However, the second part of season 11 of The Walking Deadhave shown us how Maggie decided not to join the Commonwealth (Commonwealth), so her lieutenant governor, Lance (Josh Hamilton), devises plans to take down members who oppose his plans. Starting a war against our characters.

But, before viewers see the end of The Walking Deadthe actress Lauren Cohan assured during an interview for Entertainment Weekly, the beautiful pact she made with some older cast members who have shared with her in recent seasons, ensuring that it is a way to be able to communicate with each other:

“The last day we were leaving, I was with Ross and Seth. And I said, ‘Okay guys, let’s make a pact. You don’t need to explain it. If you want to call for no reason, just do it. Don’t question it. Just take pick up the phone and call, and we’ll answer each other.

Cohan assured that he cornered both Ross Marquendwho plays Aaron, as to Seth Gilliam, who plays Father Gabriel, to make a pact on the show’s last day of filming. According to Cohan, the pact means that any of the three actors is free to call the others at any time, and the others have to pick up the phone.

The relationships between Maggie, Father Gabriel and Aaron have grown and changed over the course of the last few seasons of The Walking Dead, as have the actors who play them, as they have dedicated years of their lives to being on the show, so they have lived many moments and have created great friendships during that time.