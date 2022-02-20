“The Walking Dead”: Lynn Collins and Lauren Ridloff tell us about the present, past and future of the series | Paola Lazarus | Eleanor Matsuura | TVMAS

According to the criteria of Know more

The dead walk again with the return of “The Walking Dead”, a popular series set in a zombie apocalypse that is saying a long goodbye with an extensive eleventh season, divided into three parts, the second of which premieres this February 20 on Star+.

When we last left you, the situation couldn’t be more precarious for the series’ protagonists, all divided and facing different deadly threats. For Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), Maggie Greene (Lauren Cohan), Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), their feud with the murderous paramilitary group known as the Reapers seemed to have come to an end after that their leader Pope (Ritchie Coster) was assassinated by his second-in-command, Leah Shaw (Lynn Collins). However, the conflict sparked again when Leah framed Daryl for the murder, turning it all into a fight to the death.

Meanwhile, the core group of survivors in Alexandria face a massive horde of zombies after a storm brought down some of their protective walls, with Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) going all out. possible to keep the inhabitants of the community safe.

Finally, Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt), Princess (Paola Lázaro), Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) seem to still be prisoners of the Commonwealth, an advanced society of survivors who, under the surface, seems to hide dark secrets.

In anticipation of the premiere of the new chapters, Trade had the opportunity to talk with the stars of the series Lynn Collins, Lauren Ridloff, Paola Lázaro and Eleanor Matsuura, who not only told us about their characters, but also their experience in the popular production and their reflections on it finally ending after more than one of each.

Playing perhaps the most controversial of the characters at the moment, Lynn Collins was excited to talk about Leah, a character she at one point defined as “ a strange mirror of the worst parts of her life, both in my relationship with my father and with certain men in my life ”.

Leah Shaw (Lynn Collins) is now the leader of the Reapers, the first enemy the survivors will have to face in these episodes. Her actress told us that the character will have more repercussions than the immediate ones. (Photo: AMC)

Introduced in the show’s tenth season as Daryl’s love interest and potential lead, Leah has come off as a conflicted character, pulled from opposite sides as she tries to balance her own commitments, desires, and family relationships.

“In the end, I think Leah is a character that was written so amazingly because of the fact that you can see her making these decisions.”, reflects the actress, also known for films like “X-Men: Origins” and series like “True Blood”. “Who is he going to become? She doesn’t know. She is like her in the middle of this chaos trying to understand who she is, what she believes in and what she wants”.

This tragic nature of her character makes the viewer sympathetic to her, but that doesn’t mean she’s any less dangerous to the protagonists. “ I always say that a woman who is despised, who feels betrayed, and then hates herself because she has not been able to protect her people, is a dangerous person. ”, says the actress. “Her inability to forgive Daryl and herself makes her dangerous. And there are a lot of characters in this series who can’t forgive themselves either and that makes them, in the end, villains. So this is a lesson in self-forgiveness”

NEW OLD PROBLEMS

The other big obstacle of the second part of the last season will be the Commonwealth, an apparent paradise that hides problems more similar to the world that was before the apocalypse such as social inequality and indifference of the ruling classes . It will be on this new battlefield that the series’ protagonists will have to adapt, each with varying degrees of success.

Yumiko (Eleanor Matsuura) will be involved with the highest spheres within the mysterious Commonwealth. (Photo: AMC)

One of the characters who will struggle the most with this change will be Yumiko, who will temporarily leave her role as a skilled survivor and archer to return to her old job as a lawyer in a world that seemed to no longer need laws, putting her in direct contact with the apparent antagonist of this narrative arc, Governor Pamela Milton (Laila Robins).

“She really was taken out of her old life and entrusted with this huge new responsibility whether she likes it or not. And that has huge consequences for her.”, indicates Eleanor Matsuura. “She also has to deal with being reunited with her brother, whom she hasn’t seen in a long time, and that’s not an easy relationship. And she also feels that connection to her friends, her chosen family, from which she leads quite separate lives. So that’s very hard for Yumiko, because I don’t think it’s a life that he’s necessarily chosen, but he’s trying to deal with it and survive within the Commonwealth as best he can. .”

Another character we’ll see more of will be Connie, the survivor played by deaf actress and “Eternals” star Lauren Ridloff.

“We will see another new side of Connie”, Ridloff indicated with the help of his interpreter. “ We’ll definitely get a chance to see who he was before the apocalypse happened. so I think it’s great that we now have a complete picture of her as a person”.

Connie (Lauren Ridloff) will show another face when the survivors join the Commonwealth. (Photo: AMC)

Meanwhile, what will happen to Princess, the eccentric Latina played by Puerto Rican actress Paola Lázaro, what awaits her in the Commonwealth is something else. “I think there might be some romance for Princess, that’s all I’ll say“, he claimed.

On Leah’s side, Lynn Collins was even more tight-lipped, though confirming that her character still has a role in the still-undecided future of “The Walking Dead.”

“Even now, I’m still here (in Georgia) because we’re still shooting and they’re still trying to figure out how they work out (Leah’s story arc)”, he told us in conversation with this Daily in the middle of January. “It’s complicated because he’s a polarizing character. But he’s funny and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

A LONG GOODBYE

With the release of the second part of the last season of “The Walking Dead” – and with the last part scheduled to be released at the end of 2022 – we are slowly, but inevitably, approaching the end of one of the productions that marked what we understand as entertainment in recent decades.

It is so that several of the actresses reflected on being present for the end of the chapter of this saga, although all of them joined in the last seasons.

The Commonwealth soldiers present far more advanced protection and weaponry than any other group encountered by the protagonists. (Photo: AMC)

For Lynn Collins, being a part of “The Walking Dead” was an honor. “I feel like what this series brought into my life, I couldn’t repay. I would have done it for free. How many times does an actor say that?”, he pointed out, before adding that unlike other programs, where they seek to beautify all their actors, in this show they focused on “be authentic and real, which has been more enriching than anything else”.

The actress also went on to say that even when “The Walking Dead” ends, it will be scrutinized for years to come for its analysis of human nature, forgiveness, and the exploration of who we are. “ It’s literally social commentary, and on some level everyone understands that. I think when it’s all wrapped up, this will be a body of work that people are going to look at going forward. “, I consider.

Equally effusive was Lauren Ridloff, who highlighted the work that both “The Walking Dead” and AMC put into issues of diversity, representation and inclusion. “I feel like ‘The Walking Dead’ is really fearless. They were extremely brave to incorporate so many different stories into this show.” “The series works like a mirror of the real world, and we have so much diversity. TV is finally starting to look like reality ”.

THE DATA

“The Walking Dead” will return this February 20 on the Star+ streaming service, as well as the Star Channel cable channel that same day at 10 p.m.

