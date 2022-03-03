The Walking Dead: Lynn Collins confirms what we suspected about Leah’s return

The door is open for seemingly missing characters to return before The Walking Dead season 11 ends. But will Leah, played by Lynn Collins, be one of them? The actress spoke about it.

March 03, 2022 12:59 p.m.

All good things must come to an end eventually, and that goes for The Walking Dead. The AMC series has been bringing zombie-laden post-apocalyptic carnage to screens for 12 years, but the 11th season of the hit horror drama will be its last.

Will Leah return to The Walking Dead for the series finale?

Of course, it’s not really goodbye, since AMC it already has a few spin-off sagas in the works that will hopefully lead to more long-term success for the franchise. That said, expect some finality in this season’s main narrative arc.

Many characters have come and gone from The Walking Dead throughout the years. If the creators of upcoming spin-offs take this approach, there’s a good chance some blasts from the past will one day return triumphantly to the universe.

Leah (LynnCollins) He has been an antagonistic presence for our heroes since he first appeared on The Walking Dead. As such, there are probably a lot of fans of the series who want to see the former leader of the Reapers, and the former love of Daryl (Norman Reedus)get what you deserve. MaggieLauren Cohan he tried to take her out of the game in “No Other Way”, but the bullet did not permanently stop Leah in any way. Therefore, we can only assume that she will have unfinished business with Maggie and the gang at a later date.

The Walking Dead: Actress Lynn Collins is optimistic of a possible return

Now fans are wondering if Leah will return before the series concludes, but is she in the cards? Lynn Collins is optimistic about Leah’s chances of survival and teased his comeback in a recent interview.

“I think it’s a safe bet on this show that if you don’t get your head chopped off and you don’t get stabbed in the frontal lobe, you have a chance. [de regresar]Collins revealed.

The Reapers are out of commission now, so Leah will need to bond with new allies to move forward. However, it is worth noting that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) he also ventured out alone in the same episode. Perhaps she will meet Leah on her travels and they will form some sort of alliance?